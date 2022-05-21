Jackson beats Sheridan 2-0 to win third state title in last four years

CHEYENNE — The only thing that denied the Jackson seniors during in the postseason during their careers was the pandemic.

The Broncs (18-1) defeated Sheridan 2-0 in the Class 4A boys Wyoming State High School Soccer Championships final Saturday at Okie Blanchard Stadium to capture the program’s third title in the last four years.

Jackson beat Thunder Basin in 2019 and 2021. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

“That was a shame for sure. I had a killer team that year, but we’ll take three,” Jackson coach Matt Hoelscher said. “I have a huge senior crew, 14 seniors, my own son. I’ve been coaching these kids since they were U10.

“So it’s pretty sweet.”

Senior Hunter Dewell scored in the 67th minute and again in the 76th minute as Jackson prevailed in a physical defensive struggle.

“The second half we were looking pretty good, getting a lot of opportunities,”. “We talked about it at halftime, getting it in the box more. That first goal is how we play soccer. That was a good team goal. That lifted our spirits and we went from there.”

Goalkeeper Chris Larson did not allow a goal during Sheridan’s wins over Star Valley (4-0) in the quarterfinals and Kelly Walsh (2-0) in the semifinals.

Jackson also beat the other Broncos (15-5) in the semifinals last year en route to the state title.

Third-place matchKelly Walsh survived a battle of attrition during a card-crazy third-place game to beat Rock Springs 3-1 in overtime at Riske Field.

The Trojans (14-6) had a two-man advantage in the extra session after two Rock Springs players were issued red cards.

Erich Hulshizer scored a goal in traffic and Parker O’Neill added an empty net goal during the frenetic overtime.

The game was scoreless at the intermission. O’Neill scored on a penalty kick and the Tigers (12-8) tied the score late in regulation.

“It was a wild game,” KW coach Bryan Chadderdon said. “Our kids played well throughout the whole game.”

The Trojans beat Cheyenne Central 1-0 in Thursday’s quarterfinal and lost to Sheridan 2-0 in Friday’s semifinal.

The Tigers beat Laramie on penalty kicks in the quarterfinal and lost 3-1 to Jackson in the semifinal.

