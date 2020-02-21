Josh Simms steps down as Casper Oilers manager

Josh Simms, who led the Casper Oilers to the 2019 Class AA American Legion championship, has resigned his position after a three-year run, as first reported by wyopreps.com.

Simms finished with a record of 117-67-1, including a 46-18-1 record last year when the Oilers won the state championship for the first time since 1996. Casper went 1-2 at the Northwest Regional.

Casper native Tannar Galey, a former Oiler (2013-15), will take over for Simms. Galey later played at Lane Community College in Oregon and Minot State in North Dakota. A Kelly Walsh graduate, Galey won a state wrestling championship with the Trojans in 2012.

