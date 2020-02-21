You are the owner of this article.
Josh Simms steps down as Casper Oilers manager
CASPER OILERS BASEBALL

Josh Simms steps down as Casper Oilers manager

Casper Oilers logo

Casper Oilers

Josh Simms, who led the Casper Oilers to the 2019 Class AA American Legion championship, has resigned his position after a three-year run, as first reported by wyopreps.com.

Simms finished with a record of 117-67-1, including a 46-18-1 record last year when the Oilers won the state championship for the first time since 1996. Casper went 1-2 at the Northwest Regional.

Casper native Tannar Galey, a former Oiler (2013-15), will take over for Simms. Galey later played at Lane Community College in Oregon and Minot State in North Dakota. A Kelly Walsh graduate, Galey won a state wrestling championship with the Trojans in 2012.

