ROCK SPRINGS – Jerry Realing stepped aside.

And the Trojans stepped up.

Kelly Walsh outlasted Thunder Basin 2-1 on penalty kicks on Friday at Rock Springs High School to advance the 4A title game at the Wyoming State High School soccer championships.

Realing, KW’s coach, watched the drama from a distance as his team stunned the reigning champions in the second round of sudden-death penalty kicks, 6-5.

The Trojans (13-5) will play Jackson for the championship at 2 p.m. Saturday at Rock Springs High School.

“I’ve done this long enough that I don’t need to add pressure to them. The pressure is already there,” Realing said. “I’m old enough that my heart, I always feel like the farther away I get probably the better off my heart is going to be. But I don’t want to stand over there and hover over them. That was their moment not mine.”

After KW goalkeeper Addy Harris made her second save of the shootout, sophomore midfielder Addison Thompson nervously walked to center stage, took a deep breath and calmly buried the game-winner after the teams were unable to decide the match over 100 minutes.

“When (Harris) saved it, I really wanted to put it in there and give my team the win they deserved,” Thompson said. “We deserved that win, we wanted it.”

The Bolts (16-1-1) had not lost a match since the 2021 state championship game and defeated KW 3-0 on March 18.

But the Trojans (14-5), the No. 2 seed from the West Region, had outscored the opposition 53-6 over their previous 14 matches heading into the semifinal.

Sydney Stephan scored on a beautiful pass from Peyton Hill to give KW a 1-0 lead in the 6rd minute.

Thunder Basin answered with a goal by Attie Westbrook less than two minutes later.

“I felt good about the goal, but it’s Thunder Basin,” Realing said of striking first late in the second half. “They’re not just going to go, alright, let’s give it to them. I felt good about it, but I knew we were going to have to keep pressing. Sure enough, they came back and got one.”

Hill nearly scored on a 32-yard free kick that hit the crossbar and bounced straight down to the goal line in the closing minutes of regulation. She drew a foul just outside the box in the second overtime, a close call that KW fans felt warranted a PK.

Hill and Hannah Holmberg both made their chances in the shootout to even it 5-5 before Harris made a save on Brooke Dunham’s shot to set up Thompson’s clincher.

Realing made his team go celebrate while he scouted the late semifinal.

“I don’t want them to turn the page. I want them to have a great time with their friends and enjoy this,” Realing said. “Let me turn the page. It’s about them and the moments these kids are going to remember. That’s’ the important thing.”

Natrona, which led Thunder Basin 1-0 at halftime before losing 4-2 in the semifinals, was eliminated with a 5-3 loss to Laramie in the consolation bracket.