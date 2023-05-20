ROCK SPRINGS – Most of them were not yet born or infants the last time the Trojans won a girls state soccer title.

After a slow start to the season, Kelly Walsh grew into a team of destiny, capping the remarkable run with a 2-0 victory over Jackson in final of the Class 4A Wyoming State High School Soccer Championships on Saturday at Rock Springs High School.

The Trojans (15-5) won 14 of their last 16 matches, outscoring the opposition 57-7 during the stretch, to capture the program’s first state title since 2005.

“I guess that makes me old, right?” said Jerry Realing, who was also KW’s head coach 18 years ago. “That’s OK, I’ll take it.”

KW took it to the Broncs (14-5) from the start.

Junior midfielder Peyton Hill scored in the 8th minute to give the Trojans an early 1-0 advantage.

“It really set the tone for the whole game because once I made it, it just cheered up the whole team and fired us up,” Hill said of her goal.

KW continued to tilt the field and apply pressure, and Sydney Stephan hit the crossbar on a free kick.

Aspen Scherck deflected a loose ball into the back of the net to make the score 2-0 in the 36th minute.

“The girls just went hard for 80 minutes, and it was because of who they were playing for,” Realing said. “As a coach, that’s who you want to be associated with, kids like that.”

The Trojans peppered Harlie Rommel with four quality shots in the second half, but the Jackson goalkeeper stood tall.

In the 69th minute, Addy Harris made a diving save to deny a gorgeous strike by Taya McClennen to preserve the shutout. KW’s goalie also had some help from the crossbar on another scoring chance from the Broncs.

“She’s a kid that gives us confidence back there,” Realing said of Harris. “She’s so coachable, she’s talking to her defense all the time and everything we’ve asked that girl to do she’s done, including some things that are hard to ask a goalie like saving a PK in yesterday’s shootout.”

KW won both regular-season meetings 1-0 in April but lost 2-1 to the rival Broncs (14-5) in the West Regional championship.

The Trojans opened the tournament with a 1-0 win over Laramie and advanced to the title game with a dramatic 2-1 shootout win in the semifinals over reigning champion Thunder Basin.

The Bolts (17-1-1) bounced back from their first loss since the 2021 championship game with a 2-1 victory over Cheyenne East in the third-place game.

Piper Schmidt scored the game-winner on a rebound in the 77th minute.

In the consolation championship game, Laramie blanked Sheridan 3-0. Ava Wallhead scored two goals and assisted on the third goal by Devani Romero to lead the Plainsmen (12-4-1).

“I know we took the hardest road,” Realing said. “When you drew it up at the beginning of the state tournament, we weren’t expecting to have to play Laramie and then Thunder Basin. But you’ve got to come into the last game playing your very best and who better to get you there than the other best teams.

“If you want to be the state champion you’ve got to play the best there is and in 2023 it’s Kelly Walsh.”