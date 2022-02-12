Logan Wilson blazed a path from Wyoming to the NFL Chad Muma is following step by step

LARAMIE -- Chad Muma, a third-generation Cowboy, was destined to be a great Wyoming linebacker, regardless of who was in front of him on the depth chart.

But having Logan Wilson as a mentor for two seasons provided a clear career path for Muma to follow step by step.

Two years after Wilson was a Butkus Award finalist, Senior Bowl participant and NFL Scouting Combine invitee, Muma has checked off the same boxes.

NFL coaches, executives and scouts searching for a player in the mold of Wilson -- who will be starting at middle linebacker for the Cincinnati Bengals during Sunday’s Super Bowl in Los Angeles against the Rams -- have a carbon copy to consider drafting in Muma.

"I get asked about Logan a lot during my interviews,” Muma, who is from Lone Tree, Colo., said after meeting with the Denver Broncos at the Senior Bowl earlier this month in Mobile, Ala. “So I think his success and now going to the Super Bowl and him kind of being a mentor toward me has helped a lot."

Wilson was selected with the first pick in the third round of the 2020 draft by the Bengals. The Casper native led Cincinnati with 100 tackles and four interceptions during the regular season despite missing five games.

Entering Super Bowl LVI, the 6-ffot-2, 241-pund Wilson is leading the NFL in postseason tackles with 30 in the Bengals' three playoff games.

Muma, a 6-3, 242-pound UW senior, led all Senior Bowl participants with nine tackles and is projected to be a second-round pick by several draft analysts.

“That's what was so great for Chad, he didn't have a feeling out period of what it takes to be great,” UW linebackers coach Aaron Bohl said. “He could just see it by watching Logan.”

After redshirting in 2015 coming out of Natrona County High School as a wide receiver/safety prospect, Wilson racked up 409 tackles, 10 interceptions and four fumble recoveries over the next four seasons.

Muma, who backed up Wilson and Cassh Maluia for two seasons before taking over as the starting middle linebacker during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, finished his Cowboy career with 267 tackles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

“Chad Muma, we saw the production at Wyoming and what he was able to do. It was off he charts,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said. “He’s always around the ball.”

Wilson averaged 8.2 tackles per game with 105 during his senior season. Muma averaged 8.1 tackles per game for his career with an FBS-leading 142 stops during his senior season. They both scored two defensive touchdowns at UW.

Wilson will try to become a Super Bowl champion on Sunday. Muma’s NFL dream will be realized during the draft April 28-29 in Las Vegas.

“I think it had a profound impact,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said of Wilson’s influence on Muma. “Aaron is coaching those guys and certainly he has done a good job, but whenever you have a seasoned, veteran player and you can watch him do things and see how they operate, it’s kind of a shining example.

“We’re in hopes that Chad is going to do the same thing with a couple of our other young linebackers that we have right now. That’s just another attribute of Logan’s legacy here.”

