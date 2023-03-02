A GoFundMe.com page has been established for a Lovell couple involved in a two-vehicle collision early Sunday afternoon between Casper and Shoshoni.

Samuel Smith and his wife Natalee were westbound on U.S. Highway 20-26 at about 12:25 p.m. when their car was struck by an eastbound Ford pickup, according to Sgt. Jeremy Beck of the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred approximately 25 miles west of Casper, he said. Beck was unable to provide any further details about the accident.

Sam was a sportswriter and photographer for the three newspapers in Big Horn County. He had been in Casper to cover a wrestling tournament.

Sam and Natalee both sustained head injuries and were transported by ambulance to the Wyoming Medical Center, where they remained Tuesday night. According to Facebook updates provided by the family, Natalee’s condition had improved.

Sam passed away late Wednesday morning, according to Clint Kasinger, Natalee’s father.

Kristin Owens, a co-worker of Sam’s at the Lovell Chronicle, has organized a GoFundMe page in their names. All proceeds will go to help with medical bills and any other expenses incurred during this time. As of Wednesday morning, about $8,000 had been donated by 95 donors.

A benefit account has also been established at Big Horn Federal, and a Venmo account has been set up in their name.

An online auction has been established on Facebook under Medical Expenses for Sam and Natalee Smith and has gathered 661 group members and 88 items for auction so far. The auction closes on March 17.

Several businesses are also stepping up to help. The Pizza Factory in Lovell will donate $5 for every large pizza sold this Friday, and Cindy Allred is donating proceeds from an online jewelry sale of Opulenza jewelry for the Smiths. A donation bucket will be in place during the USA wrestling tournament this weekend.

