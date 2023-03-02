Lovell Chronicle
Wyoming News Exchange
A
GoFundMe.com page has been established for a Lovell couple involved in a two-vehicle collision early Sunday afternoon between Casper and Shoshoni.
Samuel Smith and his wife Natalee were westbound on U.S. Highway 20-26 at about 12:25 p.m. when their car was struck by an eastbound Ford pickup, according to Sgt. Jeremy Beck of the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
The collision occurred approximately 25 miles west of Casper, he said. Beck was unable to provide any further details about the accident.
Sam was a sportswriter and photographer for the three newspapers in Big Horn County. He had been in Casper to cover a wrestling tournament.
Sam and Natalee both sustained head injuries and were transported by ambulance to the Wyoming Medical Center, where they remained Tuesday night. According to Facebook updates provided by the family, Natalee’s condition had improved.
Sam passed away late Wednesday morning, according to Clint Kasinger, Natalee’s father.
Kristin Owens, a co-worker of Sam’s at the Lovell Chronicle, has
organized a GoFundMe page in their names. All proceeds will go to help with medical bills and any other expenses incurred during this time. As of Wednesday morning, about $8,000 had been donated by 95 donors.
A benefit account has also been established at Big Horn Federal, and a Venmo account has been set up in their name.
An online auction has been established on Facebook under Medical Expenses for Sam and Natalee Smith and has gathered 661 group members and 88 items for auction so far. The auction closes on March 17.
Several businesses are also stepping up to help. The Pizza Factory in Lovell will donate $5 for every large pizza sold this Friday, and Cindy Allred is donating proceeds from an online jewelry sale of Opulenza jewelry for the Smiths. A donation bucket will be in place during the USA wrestling tournament this weekend.
PHOTOS: Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Rock Springs Broc Fletcher wrestles Sheridan's Keegan Rager in the 132-pound championship match during the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 4A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Cokeville's Micah Petersen wrestles Kemmerer's Gabe Emery in the 145-pound state title match at the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 2A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Natrona's Beau Russell wrestles Sheridan's Dane Steel in the 152-pound championship match during the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 4A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Natrona's Beau Russell wrestles Sheridan's Dane Steel in the 152-pound championship match during the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 4A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Natrona's Beau Russell wrestles Sheridan's Dane Steel in the 152-pound championship match during the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 4A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Natrona's Beau Russell is consoled by his dad after losing to Sheridan's Dane Steel in the 152-pound championship match during the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 4A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Thermopolis coaches encourage Roedy Farrell as he attempts to get his third state title during his 160-pound match against Cokeville's Cael Thompson at the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 2A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Thermopolis's Roedy Farrell wins his third state title during his 160-pound match against Cokeville's Cael Thompson at the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 2A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Sheridan's Terran Grooms, right, and Star Valley's Grant Weiss face each other down during the 170-pound championship match at the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Natrona's Noah Sides wrestles Thuder Basin's Cort Catlin during the 195-pound championship match at the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 4A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Natrona's Noah Sides lays on the ground in defeat as Thuder Basin's Cort Catlin grips his head in victory after the 195-pound championship match at the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 4A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Powell's Stetson Davis and Cody's Jace Grant wrestle during the championship round of the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 3A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Powell's Stetson Davis is covered in blood during the championship round of the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 3A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
The championship matches of the Wyoming High School Wrestling Championship take place on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Cody's Jace Grant gets blood cleaned off him during the championship round of the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 3A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Cody's Jace Grant gets consoled after placing second in the championship round of the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 3A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Thunder Basin's Lane Catlin hugs his coach after completing an undefeated season and winning the 285-pound weight class at the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Lander's Hunter Velarde gasps for air while wrestling Green River's Kale Knezovich (138) during the championship match against at the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 3A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Rawlin's Zachary Covolo takes a breathe during his championship match against Green River's Ryker Mele at the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 3A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Rawlin's Zachary Covolo hugs his coach after winning his championship match against Green River's Ryker Mele at the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 3A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Natrona's Beau Russell wrestles Sheridan's Dane Steel in the 152-pound championship match during the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 4A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Shoshoni's Pehton Truempler gets lifted by Tony Truempler, his dad and coach, after winning his third state title at the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Rock Springs Broc Fletcher wrestles Sheridan's Keegan Rager in the 132-pound championship match during the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 4A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Referees watch the introduction of wrestlers going for first place at the Wyoming High School Wrestling Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Green River's Lucas Todd celebrates after beating Newcastle/Upton's Haven Vrana to win the 106-pound title at the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Wrestling Championship on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Campbell County's Darren Provost holds onto Sheridan's Kolten Powers during the championship match at the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 4A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Campbell County's Darren Provost celebrates after beating Sheridan's Kolten Powers during the championship match at the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 4A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Campbell County's Darren Provost celebrates after beating Sheridan's Kolten Powers during the championship match at the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 4A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Rock Springs' Broc Fletcher celebrates after winning the 132-pound championship match at the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Green River's Kale Knezovich (138) gets his face patted by his coach after winning the championship match against Lander's Hunter Velarde at the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 3A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Cokeville's Micah Petersen hugs his family in celebration after beating Kemmerer's Gabe Emery for the 145-pound state title at the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 2A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Cokeville's Micah Petersen hugs his family in celebration after beating Kemmerer's Gabe Emery for the 145-pound state title at the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 2A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Cokeville's Micah Petersen hugs his family in celebration after beating Kemmerer's Gabe Emery for the 145-pound state title at the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 2A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Sheridan's Colson Coon wrestles Cheyenne East's Colby Olson during the 182-pound title match at the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Sheridan's Colson Coon wrestles Cheyenne East's Colby Olson during their final match at the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 4A Championship on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center. Sheridan won its first team title since 1990.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Douglas' Lane Ewing, right, sits with his younger brother, Luke, and his dad, Clay, after winning the Class 3A 160-pound title match at the Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Star Valley's Grant Weiss celebrates winning during the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 4A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Shoshoni's Pehton Truempler leaves his shoes on the mat after winning his third state title during the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 2A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
The referee raises Douglas senior Lane Ewing's arm after Ewing defeated Evanston's Brady Roberts to win the 160-pound title at the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Rawlin's Zachary Covolo and Green River's Ryker Mele spar during the final round of the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 3A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Kemmerer's Karl Haslem and Niobrara County's Colton Coffman wrestles during the the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 2A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Kemmerer's Karl Haslem celebrates after pinning Lusk's Colton Coffman to win the 132-pound title at the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Wrestling Championship on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Kemmerer's Karl Haslem bests Niobrara County's Colton Coffman during the the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 2A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Douglass's Lane Ewing (160) becomes a four-timer at the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 3A Championship on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Wind River's Landon Rhyne holds down Moorcroft's Dayne Humes during the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 2A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Wind River's Landon Rhyne gets comforted after placing second to Moorcroft's Dayne Humes during the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 2A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Kemmerer's Roany Proffit (126) carries Thermopolis's Will Ward during the final round of the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 2A Championship on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Kemmerer's Roany Proffit hugs his dad after beating Thermopolis's Will Ward in the 126-pound championship match of the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Star Valley's Levi Byrd grapples with Natrona's Luke Russell in the final round of the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 4A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Star Valley's Levi Byrd points to the stands after besting Natrona's Luke Russell in the final round of the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 4A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Star Valley's Levi Byrd celebrates after besting Natrona's Luke Russell in the final round of the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 4A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Wrestlers stand for the flag before the finals of the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 4A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Natrona's Nolan Nornecker wrestles against Thunder Basin's Deyton Johnson for fifth place during the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 4A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Saratoga's Quade Jordan takes a moment to himself after placing fourth at the Wyoming High School Class 2A Wrestling Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Wheatland's Barak Bertoch wrestles Green River's Deylin Miller for fifth place during Wyoming High School Class 3A Wrestling Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Wheatland's Maxx Meyer (182) greets his loved ones after winning his match at the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 3A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Wheatland's Maxx Meyer (182) greets his loved ones after winning his match at the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 3A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Wheatland coaches hug Barak Bertoch and Maxx Meyer after they both won their fifth-place matches during the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 3A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Greybull/Riverside sophomore Curtis Strohschein works on top of Glennrock's Case Barrett during their 285-pound fifth-place match at the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
4A wrestlers face off for third and fifth place during the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 4A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Thunder Basin coaches cheer on their wrestlers in the medal ceremony matches during the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 4A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Kelly Walsh's William Alt wrestles Laramie's Trenten Hubbs in a battle for fifth place during the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 4A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Kelly Walsh's William Alt wrestles Laramie's Trenten Hubbs in a battle for fifth place during the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 4A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Kelly Walsh's William Alt celebrates his fifth place win against Laramie's Trenten Hubbs during the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 4A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Natrona's Nolan Nornecker wrestles against Thunder Basin's Deyton Johnson for fifth place during the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 4A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Natrona's Nolan Nornecker wrestles against Thunder Basin's Deyton Johnson for fifth place during the Wyoming High School Wrestling Class 4A Championship on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament
Rawlins's Brinley Green jumps into her coaches arms after beating Worland's Lecsi Ramirez in the 140-pound championship match at the Wyoming High School Wrestling Girls Championship on Friday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!