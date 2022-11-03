Mountain West football power rankings after Week 9

MOUNTAIN WEST POWER RANKINGS

(Previous ranking)

1. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (1)

The Broncos (6-2, 5-0) still have a puncher’s chance of getting the Group of 5’s New Year’s Six Bowl bid if they run the table through the MW championship and the AAC contenders cannibalize each other.

Saturday: Host BYU at Albertsons Stadium (5 p.m., FS2)

2. SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS (2)

The Spartans (5-2, 3-1) struggled to beat last-place Nevada, 35-28, during an emotional night as the team honored freshman running back Camdan Mcwright, who was killed in a scooter accident last month.

Saturday: Host Colorado State at CEFCU Stadium (8:30 p.m., MW Network)

3. WYOMING COWBOYS (3)

The Cowboys (6-3, 4-1) are winning with a dominant running game, an improving defense and John Hoyland’s right leg. To win the Mountain Division, quarterback Andrew Peasley will have to start making more plays in the passing game.

Nov. 12: At Colorado State at Canvas Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

4. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (4)

Jake Haener is back and so are the Bulldogs’ (4-4, 3-1) MW title chances. The star quarterback passed for 394 yards and three touchdowns to lead Fresno State to an improbable comeback victory over San Diego State.

Saturday: Host Hawaii at Bulldog Stadium (8:30 p.m., FS2)

5. SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS (5)

The Aztecs (4-4, 2-2) are reportedly talking to the Pac-12 about getting a Power 5 call-up. That’s a stretch to think Brady Hoke will fill the void of losing Lincoln Riley (USC) and Chip Kelly (UCLA) to the Big Ten.

Saturday: Host UNLV at SnapDragon Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

6. AIR FORCE FALCONS (6)

The Falcons (5-3, 2-3), despite a disappointing MW campaign, have a chance to get bowl eligible and hoist the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy in the heart of Texas.

Saturday: Against Army at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas (9:30 a.m., CBS)

7. UTAH STATE AGGIES (7)

Blake Anderson’s first season was a dream but 2022 is a nightmare, on and off the field, for the Aggies (3-5, 2-2).

Saturday: Host New Mexico at Maverik Stadium (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

8. UNLV REBELS (8)

The Rebels (4-4, 2-2) still have a chance to get to a bowl for the first time in eight years and perhaps win a bowl for the first time in 22 years if quarterback Doug Brumfield returns from injury.

Saturday: At San Diego State at SnapDragon Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

9. COLORADO STATE RAMS (9)

The Rams (2-6, 2-2) are 0-12 all-time against Boise State after getting blown out 49-10 on the blue turf. CSU’s only chance to salvage Jay Norvell’s first season in Fort Collins will be to get the Bronze Boot and the Ram-Falcon Trophy back from their Front Range rivals.

Saturday: At San Jose State at CEFCU Stadium (8:30 p.m., MW Network)

10. NEW MEXICO LOBOS (10)

Let’s hope the Lobos (2-6, 0-4) spent their open date tweaking the offense. New Mexico ranks 130th, ahead of only UMass, in yards per play (4.2).

Saturday: At Utah State at Maverik Stadium (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

11. HAWAII WARRIORS (11)

Wyoming became bowl eligible and also eliminated the Warriors (2-7, 1-3) from postseason consideration in Timmy Chang’s first season.

Saturday: At Fresno State at Bulldog Stadium (8:30 p.m., FS2)

12. NEVADA WOLF PACK (12)

The Wolf Pack (2-7, 0-5) showed some fight and quarterback Shane Illingworth showed some encouraging signs of improvement during a competitive loss at San Jose State.

Nov. 12: Host Boise State at Mackay Stadium (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)