Mountain West Football Power Rankings

Ranking the Mountain West teams heading into this weekend's games. (Previous ranking in parentheses.)
1. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (1)
If last Friday’s 38-30 comeback win over UNLV is any indication of what the MWC race is going to be like, it should be a wild sprint to the finish. The Bulldogs (4-1, 1-0) moved up from No. 22 to No. 18 in the AP poll, despite struggling with the winless Rebels (0-4, 0-1).
Next: Hawaii on Saturday at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu (9 p.m., CBS Sports Network)
2. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (6)
The Broncos (2-2, 1-0), despite competitive losses at UCF and on the blue turf to Oklahoma State, move back up near the top of the MWC rankings after an impressive 27-3 win over previous No. 2 Utah State. The Mountain Division favorites are on top of the standings, at least for now.
Next: Nevada on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho (1:30 p.m., FS1)
3. WYOMING COWBOYS (3)
Are you not entertained? These Cardiac Cowboys (4-0) even found a way to make UConn must-see TV, escaping with a 24-22 win after opening as 29 ½-point favorites. The Pokes need to get the penalties cleaned up during the bye week if they are serious about contending for the MWC title.
Next: Air Force on Oct. 9 at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo. (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)
4. SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS (4)
UW is 4-0 for the first time since 1996. Meanwhile, the Aztecs improved to 4-0 for the 15th time in the 99-year history of the program with a 48-21 win over Towson. SDSU, which was missing quarterback Jordon Brookshire and three other starters due to injury, will try to heal up during its bye week.
Next: New Mexico on Oct. 9 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. (7 p.m., FS1)
5. NEVADA WOLF PACK (5)
The Wolf Pack (2-1) are coming off an open date after the disappointing 38-17 loss at Kansas State. Nevada will be looking for its first win at Boise State since 1997, which was the Broncos’ first season playing at the FBS level.
Next: Boise State on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho (1:30 p.m., FS1)
6. UTAH STATE AGGIES (2)
The Aggies (3-1, 1-1) were not ready for prime-time, losing 27-3 to Boise State at home on CBS. Utah State doesn’t have to wait long for a return to the spotlight against a marquee opponent.
Next: No. 13 BYU on Friday at Maverik Stadium in Logan. Utah (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network)
7. AIR FORCE FALCONS (8)
The Falcons (3-1, 0-1) bounced back from a disappointing home loss against Utah State in their MWC opener to beat Florida Atlantic 31-7. UW gets to watch Air Force from the couch this weekend before next Saturday’s trip to the Academy.
Next: New Mexico on Saturday at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M. (4:30 p.m., FS2)
8. COLORADO STATE RAMS (10)
The Rams (1-3) have shown a lot of progress the last two weeks and pushed No. 5 Iowa last Saturday in Iowa City. Now they will spend the bye week contemplating a move to the American Athletic Conference.
Next: San Jose State on Oct. 9 at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo. (1:30 p.m., FS1)
9. SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS (7)
The Spartans (2-2, 1-0), who won the MWC in 2020 but were handled in the Arizona Bowl by Ball State, are coming off another lopsided game to a MAC team (23-3 at Western Michigan).
Next: New Mexico State on Saturday at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, Calif. (7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Bay Area)
10. NEW MEXICO LOBOS (9)
The Lobos (2-2) allowed Dana Dimel’s UTEP squad to score 17 unanswered points in the second half in a 20-13 loss to the Miners at the Sun Bowl. Rocky Long’s defense will have to regroup quickly for Troy Calhoun’s triple-option.
Next: Air Force on Saturday at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M. (4:30 p.m., FS2)
11. HAWAII WARRIORS (10)
The Warriors (2-3) picked up a 41-21 road win in Las Cruces in the first game of a home-and-home with New Mexico State, which visits Oahu on Oct. 23.
Next: No. 18 Fresno State on Saturday at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu (9 p.m., CBS Sports Network)
12. UNLV REBELS (12)
The Rebels (0-4, 0-1) led 14-0 in the first quarter and 30-29 with 6:38 remaining but were unable to hold on for the upset of Fresno State. Marcus Arroyo is now 0-10 as UNLV’s head coach.
Next: UTSA on Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas (4 p.m., ESPN+)
Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn