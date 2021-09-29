Mountain West Football Power Rankings

Ranking the Mountain West teams heading into this weekend's games. (Previous ranking in parentheses.)

1. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (1)

If last Friday’s 38-30 comeback win over UNLV is any indication of what the MWC race is going to be like, it should be a wild sprint to the finish. The Bulldogs (4-1, 1-0) moved up from No. 22 to No. 18 in the AP poll, despite struggling with the winless Rebels (0-4, 0-1).

Next: Hawaii on Saturday at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu (9 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

2. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (6)

The Broncos (2-2, 1-0), despite competitive losses at UCF and on the blue turf to Oklahoma State, move back up near the top of the MWC rankings after an impressive 27-3 win over previous No. 2 Utah State. The Mountain Division favorites are on top of the standings, at least for now.

Next: Nevada on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho (1:30 p.m., FS1)

3. WYOMING COWBOYS (3)