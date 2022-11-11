Mountain West hires Gloria Nevarez to replace Craig Thompson as second commissioner in conference history

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado – The Mountain West has a new commissioner.

Gloria Nevarez, a 25-year veteran of intercollegiate athletics, has been selected as the second commissioner in the history of the MW.

The announcement was made Friday by Garnett Stokes, the conference's board of directors chair. Nevarez will officially assume her duties on Jan. 1, 2023, following the retirement of long-time MW Commissioner Craig Thompson.

Since 2018, Nevarez has served as the commissioner of the West Coast Conference (WCC), leading a transformation of the WCC and its member institutions in athletics, academics, diversity and inclusion, and marketing and branding.

“We are absolutely thrilled that Gloria will lead our membership into the future during a critical and challenging period in intercollegiate athletics,” Stokes said in a release. “We had an impressive pool of candidates, but in the end, Gloria had the vision, the experience, the desire and the ability to elevate our league and our twelve member institutions.

(Nevarez) will be a great leader for the conference and take us to unprecedented heights, after working closely with Craig in the upcoming transition."

Nevarez previously worked at the Pac-12, Oklahoma, Cal, San José State and in a prior stint with the WCC. She serves on the NCAA’s Division I Transformation Committee, the NIT men’s basketball selection committee and the NCAA Division I men’s basketball oversight committee, as well as on the Board of Directors of USA Basketball, Women Leaders in College Athletics and is a member of the Knight Commission.

“I am honored and humbled to be trusted to lead one of the nation’s elite athletic conferences, and I want to thank the Board of Directors for their belief in me and in my vision,” Nevarez said. “We are well-positioned as a league thanks to the incredible legacy of Commissioner Thompson, but we cannot—and will not—rest on our success. We will be aggressive, we will be innovative, we will be inclusive and we will keep our focus on the student-athletes who call the Mountain West Conference home. I cannot wait to visit our campuses, our Conference staff, and our fans, and to begin the work ahead.”

Directed by Nevarez, the WCC signed an updated eight-year agreement with ESPN and the addition of two national television partners in CBS Sports and Stadium. The exposure of the conference's men’s basketball has nearly doubled from coast-to-coast during her tenure.

The WCC became the first Division I conference to adopt a diversity hiring initiative, the groundbreaking “Russell Rule” adopted in July of 2020, requiring all WCC schools to include a member of a traditionally underrepresented community in the final candidate pool for every athletic director, senior administrator, head coach and full-time assistant coaching search.

Nevarez returned to the WCC following a successful stint as the Senior Associate Commissioner, Senior Woman Administrator at the Pac-12 Conference. In her role, Nevarez oversaw all conference sports and championships except football, while also serving as the conference liaison for men’s basketball and tournament director of the men’s basketball tournament in Las Vegas.

Nevarez led all-star teams to China and Australia and brought conference teams to China for the first-ever NCAA regular-season game. During her tenure at the Pac-12, Nevarez was instrumental in league expansion, the relocation and success of both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, the creation and operation of the Pac-12 Networks, the development of international initiatives and advanced the conference’s sustainability efforts.