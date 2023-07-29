LAS VEGAS – Troy Calhoun can publicly downplay conference rivalry games all he wants.

Air Force’s veteran players, who have enjoyed back-to-back 10-win seasons and collected the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy last season, want a 2023 Mountain West championship banner hanging at Falcon Stadium.

The Falcons are picked to finish second in the preseason MW media poll.

“The Mountain West championship is our total focus. That’s our No. 1 goal this season,” senior center Thor Paglialong said at the MW media day event at Circa Resort & Casino. “We haven’t won it since I’ve been here, and I can’t remember the last time we won it. No. 2 is winning the Commanders In Chief Trophy. It will be exciting to see if we can get it done.”

Air Force has never won the MW championship. Calhoun’s 2015 team appeared in the title game but lost to San Diego State. The program’s last championship came in 1998 when the Falcons won the WAC before leaving the bloated 16-team conference with Front Range rivals Colorado State and Wyoming.

Calhoun, entering his 17th season leading his alma mater, has a 14-2 record against the Rams. He is 7-8 (Air Force canceled the 2020 matchup due to COVID-19 issues) against the Cowboys following last year’s 17-14 loss in Laramie.

There is a decent chance the Falcons will be 5-0 when they host UW on Oct. 14.

“Wyoming is a really physical football team and they’re always tough to play against,” Paglialong said. “Their defensive line is always really good, and their linebackers are really stout. It’s always exciting to play against those guys just because of the physicality it brings. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get the win last year.”

Air Force must replace three-year starting quarterback Haaziq Daniels and fullback Brad Roberts, the nation’s leading rusher last season. Jensen Jones reportedly had a slight lead on Ben Brittain in the QB race coming out of the spring and John Lee Eldridge and Emmanuel Michel have experience running behind a solid offensive line that returns four starters.

The Falcons have led the FBS in rushing the last three seasons.

“It’s not much of a transition,” Paglialong said of adjusting to the graduations of Daniels and Roberts. “Those guys behind them the past couple years have been doing the exact same stuff. Whoever is playing, we have full faith in those guys back there and we are excited to see what they can do.”

Air Force’s defense, which was third in the FBS in points allowed (13.4 per game), should be solid with the return of seven starters, including standout linebacker Alec Mock and hard-hitting safeties Trey Taylor and Camby Goff.

The Falcons will try to retain Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy by beating at Navy on the road (Oct. 21) and Army at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver (Nov. 4).

If all goes according to script, a spot in the MW championship game will be on the line when Air Force plays preseason favorite Boise State in the regular-season finale (Nov. 24) on the blue turf.