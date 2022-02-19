No. 22 Wyoming Cowboys sweep Air Force with 75-67 win at the Arena-Auditorium

LARAMIE — Joe Scott is going to have recurring nightmares about Hunter Maldonado.

And trying to deal with Graham Ike isn’t exactly a dream matchup for Air Force’s fiery head coach.

The nation’s top scoring duo carried No. 22 Wyoming to a 75-67 victory over Air Force on Saturday in front of a crowd of 8,312 at the Arena-Auditorium.

Ike finished 11-for-11 from the field with 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Maldonado bounced back from an off night in Albuquerque, N.M., with 29 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

The Cowboys (21-4, 11-2) moved back into a tie with Boise State for first place in the Mountain West entering Saturday’s night games.

“I’m sure I’ll get asked about who we’re playing next,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said after his team improved to 12-0 at home in front of the largest gathering at the Dome of Doom since 2015.

The Pokes play Colorado State Wednesday at a sold-out Moby Arena, but the showdown would have lost some luster if Linder’s team didn’t take care of business in a game he labeled as a “must-win” against the Falcons (10-15, 3-11).

There was tension in the building when Lucas Moerman tied the score 46-46 on a 3-pointer with 10:48 remaining. The 6-foot-10 freshman from Colorado Springs finished with a career-high 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting.

“I love Lucas Moerman,” said Linder, who tried to lure the versatile center to Greeley when he was coaching at Northern Colorado. “I recruited him at UNC and tried to convince him we could figure out a way to be an aeronautical engineer at UNC. Then at the last minute Air Force jumped in and they probably have a little bit different aeronautical engineering program than what UNC did. He’s a great kid.

“He goes in and makes three threes … it was like these demons from the past coming back.”

But sometimes in basketball two is greater than three.

Air Force finished 9-for-19 (47.4%) behind the arc while the Cowboys were an ice-cold 3-for-17 (17.6%).

UW made the math work by shooting 68.7% (22-for-32) on 2s and 84.6% (22-for-26) at the free-throw line.

“The beauty of it is we don’t have to rely on making 3s,” Linder said. “We can be a team that goes inside, we can be a team that goes to the foul line 26 times and make those free throws down the stretch.”

The Cowboys enjoyed a 13-point lead in the first half but ended up settling for a 30-26 advantage at the intermission after being held scoreless over the final 5 minutes.

The Falcons closed the half on an 8-0 run capped with a 3 by Moerman.

In the second half, Ike picked up two fouls in an 11-second span, and Maldonado and Air Force’s Joseph Octave received technical fouls as the game became heated.

Maldonado, who finished with nine points and eight turnovers in the 75-66 loss at New Mexico, made a steal and a momentum-shifting three-point play to give UW a 55-49 cushion.

“Throughout the history I’ve played pretty well against them,” noted Maldonado, who scored 31 points and made the game-winning layup as time expired in Wyoming’s 63-61 win over the Falcons on Jan. 28. “But today was about bouncing back from New Mexico because I didn’t do very well.”

Brendan Wenzel grabbed a key offensive rebound and scored to make it a three-possession game (61-53), and the Cowboys went 10-for-10 from the foul line over the final 3:30 to pull away.

A.J. Walker (15 points) and Jake Heidbreder (11 points) also scored in double figures for the Falcons, but Scott’s team was unable to escape the frightening combination of Maldonado and Ike.

“We were just taking our time in the paint and reading the defense to see how they were going to play us,” Ike said.

Now it’s on to a Border War with MW title implications for both sides.

