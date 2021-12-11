No small Potato Bowl: Looking back at Josh Allen's last game with the Wyoming Cowboys

LARAMIE -- Pre-Christmas bowl games can be viewed as small potatoes.

That was not the case when Wyoming showed up in Boise for the 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

All eyes were on Josh Allen -- the Cowboys’ star quarterback with a skill set that had NFL scouts mesmerized -- entering the matchup with Central Michigan.

Allen had led the Cowboys to a 7-3 overall record, including a 5-1 mark in the Mountain West, but missed the final two regular-season games with a shoulder injury.

UW’s conference title hopes fizzled without No. 17 taking the snaps during frustrating losses to Fresno State and San Jose State.

It was unclear if Allen would play in the brown and gold again before declaring for the draft.

“Josh Allen had separated his shoulder against Air Force and went through a surgery. Everybody in the world told Josh Allen not to play,” UW head coach Craig Bohl recalled. “Not college fans, but professional people. Josh and I came to an agreement that he would only play if he was 100 percent. I told him that I’d watch him every day and we’d make a decision.”

The credential requests for the game from NFL personnel poured in, just in case Allen decided to participate in one last on-field audition.

During a press conference the day before the game, Allen announced that he would play one more time for the Pokes.

“Never thought to sit out voluntarily, you know, I’m not that type of guy,” Allen said. “I want to play. This is a team I’ve been on for the last three-and-a-half years. I owe a lot to coach Bohl for extending me the offer to play for the University of Wyoming and I felt like I owed it to my teammates.

“These are my brothers and missing the last two games killed me, so getting back on the field is something that I really felt that I needed to do.”

With Denver Broncos general manager John Elway and other notable NFL decision makers flocking to Albertson’s Stadium, Allen made a strong statement.

In the first quarter, Allen fired a bullet to Jared Scott for a 23-yard touchdown, tossed an 11-yard touchdown to Austin Conway on the run and lofted a deep rainbow pass to C.J. Johnson for a 45-yard touchdown.

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim later said that after Allen's third touchdown pass, Elway turned to him in the suite they were sitting in and said: “Holy, (expletive)!”

“I do remember John Elway being there and everybody was following him. It was a big boost for us when Josh announced (he was playing),” said Kevin McDonald the executive director of the Potato Bowl. “I can’t remember ever hearing a quarterback throw the ball through the air and it whistled. He had three touchdowns in the first quarter. He was phenomenal.”

Bohl’s evaluation of Allen’s injured shoulder turned out to be spot on and probably helped solidify his status as a top-10 draft prospect.

“I looked him in the eye and I said, ‘You’re ready to go,’” Bohl said. “And I can tell you what, Josh was lights out on that day. He played really well. In fact, those things helped his stock. I don’t know how many NFL scouts were there, but I know Elway was there. There was a whole host of guys down on the sideline.”

UW’s defense set a school record by forcing eight turnovers during the 37-14 romp.

The unit was also loaded with future NFL players, including Chad Muma (team-high nine tackles, interception), Carl Granderson (58-yard fumble return for a touchdown), Andrew Wingard (20-yard interception return), Marcus Epps (interception, fumble recovery), Tyler Hall (interception), Cassh Maluia (four tackles) and Rico Gafford (two tackles).

“Some people think, man, Boise in December. But what they do with it, for a bowl game, it’s actually a pretty fun bowl game,” said current UW defensive end Garrett Crall, who had three tackles, including 1.0 tackle for loss, in the 2017 Potato Bowl. “That’s obviously when Josh kind of said his farewell. I think it means a little bit more to us older guys remembering that.”

Central Michigan tight end Tyler Conklin, who had seven receptions for 98 yards, was also a high-end prospect entering the 2018 NFL draft.

But Allen’s presence stole the spotlight before, during and after the game when he officially declared for the draft.

“I was hoping to spend at least a day or two thinking about it,” Allen said after finishing 11-for-19 passing for 154 yards and the three first-quarter touchdowns. “I think my teammates knew, and they were chanting for me to do it. This was the idea the whole time, to come back and trust what coach Bohl was doing and learn more on the offensive side of the football. It wasn’t pre-planned before the season started, but we had a pretty good idea of what we were going to do.”

UW's passing gave has struggled in the four years since the Buffalo Bills traded up to select Allen with the No. 7 overall pick after Elway passed on the franchise quarterback with the No. 5 pick.

Elway was reminded by the Denver media and fans of how curious his decision was after Allen passed for 359 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two additional touchdowns in the Bills’ 48-19 win last season in Denver.

“I’m where I’m supposed to be,” Allen said after the game when asked if the snub of Elway picking North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb instead of him served added extra motivation.

The 2021 Cowboys (6-6) will play Kent State in the Potato Bowl at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 at Albertson’s Stadium.

Butkus Award finalist Chad Muma will follow the trend started by Allen of UW’s NFL draft prospects playing in postseason games while many of their peers around the country opt-out of bowls.

Levi Williams will have a chance to showcase his quarterback skills during the ESPN broadcast.

The legendary shadow of Allen will be looming over the blue turf.

“It meant something to them that here’s a guy who loves to compete and loves to support his team,” Bohl said of Allen’s decision to play in the Potato Bowl. “I just remember seeing Josh Allen throwing a double-post. He was throwing that baby on a rope. Love Josh.”

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.