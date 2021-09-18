Pair of pick-six plays spark Wyoming Cowboys 45-12 route of Ball State

The Cowboys (3-0), who had only registered 3.0 sacks through the first two games, finished with 6.0 sacks totaling 33 yards in losses for Ball State.

Victor Jones also forced a Plitt fumble that Jaylen Pate recovered 22 yards down field to set the offense up at the 31-yard line in the final minute of the second quarter.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The turnover led to a 1-yard touchdown run by Sean Chambers to give the Pokes a 31-0 lead at halftime.

“That was a huge play,” defensive tackle Ravontae Holt said after finishing with 2.5 sacks. “Our coaches this week were telling us how good the quarterback was, so we wanted to get pressure on him and not let him set his feet.”

It was the first game UW has returned two interceptions for touchdowns since safety Marcus Epps and linebacker Logan Wilson, who both play in the NFL now, had pick-six plays in a 2016 loss at Eastern Michigan.

Three-man weave

Xazavian Vallday led the ground game again with 61 yards and a touchdown, and Titus Swen added 43 yards on 10 carries.

Sophomore Dawaiian McNeely provided the surprise knockout punch with six carries for 48 yards and a touchdown.