Pair of pick-six plays spark Wyoming Cowboys 45-12 route of Ball State

LARAMIE – Keyon Blankenbaker’s eyes were as wide as saucers.
Wyoming’s standout nickel back had watched Drew Plitt make the same read and throw all week in the film room.
Now the Ball State quarterback was making a live mistake on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.
Blankenbaker ran Jayshon Jackson’s route for him and jumped in front of the wide receiver to intercept Plitt’s pass and return it for a 50-yard touchdown.
The pick-six opened the floodgates as UW took a 10-0 lead en route to a 45-12 victory over the 2020 Mid-American Conference champions.
“I couldn’t believe he was going to throw the ball myself,” Blankenbaker said. “I was like, ‘He threw it?’ Film study definitely helped out with that.”
It was Blankenbaker’s first career interception. Scoring is starting to become routine for Chad Muma, who returned an interception thrown by Ball State backup quarterback John Paddock to put an exclamation point on the win.
The star linebacker had a pick-six to give UW a 42-16 lead in the 50-43 victory the week before at Northern Illinois.
“It was awesome seeing Keyon get his pick-six. I know the whole defense was excited and running (to celebrate) together,” Muma said. “We just had great pressure all game where they had to throw those quick check downs. So it made it easy for myself to kind of read that, read the quarterback because of the pressure.
The Cowboys (3-0), who had only registered 3.0 sacks through the first two games, finished with 6.0 sacks totaling 33 yards in losses for Ball State.
Victor Jones also forced a Plitt fumble that Jaylen Pate recovered 22 yards down field to set the offense up at the 31-yard line in the final minute of the second quarter.
The turnover led to a 1-yard touchdown run by Sean Chambers to give the Pokes a 31-0 lead at halftime.
“That was a huge play,” defensive tackle Ravontae Holt said after finishing with 2.5 sacks. “Our coaches this week were telling us how good the quarterback was, so we wanted to get pressure on him and not let him set his feet.”
It was the first game UW has returned two interceptions for touchdowns since safety Marcus Epps and linebacker Logan Wilson, who both play in the NFL now, had pick-six plays in a 2016 loss at Eastern Michigan.
Three-man weave
Xazavian Vallday led the ground game again with 61 yards and a touchdown, and Titus Swen added 43 yards on 10 carries.
Sophomore Dawaiian McNeely provided the surprise knockout punch with six carries for 48 yards and a touchdown.
“We weren’t able to get Dawaiian in the game last week. We had planned to,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said. “(Running backs coach) Gordie Haug ran Dawaiian out there on a power play and he scored a touchdown. He runs with great forward lean, he’s got a big frame. He doesn’t have a lot of weight yet but he can pack a lot to the punch and he’s a hard guy to tackle.”
UW finished with 177 net yards rushing compared to 118 for Ball State.
Training room
Tight end Treyton Welch, who had a 1-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter, left the game in the third quarter after a defender hit him low. Bohl said the injury was not thought to be serious.
“It was an ankle. It’s not a high ankle sprain. So we’ll see how he responds,” Bohl said. “He adds a lot to our offense so we hope to have him back for the UConn game.”
Defensive end Garrett Crall also left the field in pain in the first quarter but was able to return and finished with three tackles.
Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn