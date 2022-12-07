Pokes' projected Arizona Bowl starting RB Joey Braasch enters portal

LARAMIE – Joey Braasch is not on board with the narrative that this is his time to step into the spotlight as the starting running back at Wyoming.

The redshirt freshman opted to enter the transfer portal Wednesday instead of carrying the load for the Cowboys (7-5) against Ohio in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 30 in Tucson.

UW athletic director Tom Burman and quarterback Andrew Peasley expressed optimism that Braasch would seize the opportunity to be RB1 during Monday's bowl press conference.

Instead, the team is quickly running out of options in the backfield with Titus Swen getting booted from the team by head coach Craig Bohl and Dawaiian McNeely and D.Q. James unavailable due to injuries.

Redshirt freshman Jordon Vaughn, true freshman LJ Richardson and walk-on fullback Dalton Strouss will be the next men up – or perhaps are the last men standing – at running back when UW begins bowl practices later this week.

The trio combined for zero carries during the regular season for the Cowboys, who ranked 37th in the FBS in rushing yards (187.8 per game).

Swen finished with 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns, McNeely had 356 yards and a touchdown and James added 346 yards on the ground.

Braasch will try to emerge from the overcrowded portal with an opportunity elsewhere based on 29 carries for 95 yards (3.1 yards per attempt) as a developing mop-up back for the Pokes.

Sophomore Jeremy Hollingsworth suffered a torn ACL during fall camp. UW’s 2020 recruiting class includes running back Keany Parks, a three-star prospect from Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Braasch is the sixth known UW player to enter the transfer portal during this cycle joining Swen, wide receiver Joshua Cobbs, nickelback Keonte Glinton, defensive end Oluwaseyi Omotosho and cornerback Cam Stone.