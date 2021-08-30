Pokes welcome Ravontae Holt back in middle of defensive line

LARAMIE – Quarterback Sean Chambers isn’t the only key Wyoming player returning from three serious injuries.

Ravontae Holt, who has suffered three torn ACL’s during his UW career, will start for the Cowboys at defensive tackle when the season opens against Montana State Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (2 p.m., ESPN+).

The 6-foot-4, 278-pound senior will rotate with backup Jordan Bertagnole, who accrued valuable experience in 2020 after Holt suffered a season-ending injury against Hawaii.

“He has overcome a lot of adversity. It’s great to have him in the trenches,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said during his Monday press conference. “We feel like Ravontae is an excellent three technique (interior pass rusher) and is going to push the pocket. We applaud his resiliency and can-do attitude. He has done well in school. It’s great to see him out there. I’m going to be excited to see him play against Montana State.”

Holt’s presence playing next to nose tackle Cole Godbout should help free up defensive ends Garrett Crall and Jaylen Pate to rush the passer and starting linebackers Chad Muma and Easton Gibbs to make a lot of tackles.