Pokes welcome Ravontae Holt back in middle of defensive line

LARAMIE – Quarterback Sean Chambers isn’t the only key Wyoming player returning from three serious injuries.
Ravontae Holt, who has suffered three torn ACL’s during his UW career, will start for the Cowboys at defensive tackle when the season opens against Montana State Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (2 p.m., ESPN+).
The 6-foot-4, 278-pound senior will rotate with backup Jordan Bertagnole, who accrued valuable experience in 2020 after Holt suffered a season-ending injury against Hawaii.
“He has overcome a lot of adversity. It’s great to have him in the trenches,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said during his Monday press conference. “We feel like Ravontae is an excellent three technique (interior pass rusher) and is going to push the pocket. We applaud his resiliency and can-do attitude. He has done well in school. It’s great to see him out there. I’m going to be excited to see him play against Montana State.”
Holt’s presence playing next to nose tackle Cole Godbout should help free up defensive ends Garrett Crall and Jaylen Pate to rush the passer and starting linebackers Chad Muma and Easton Gibbs to make a lot of tackles.
“He just makes everything a lot easier,” Crall said of Holt. “It’s kind of getting back to the old ‘Tae. It’s really encouraging because he has battled as hard as anybody to get through what he has. I really just give a lot of props for sticking it out. I know some guys would have called it quits, and you couldn’t have blamed him. But he came back and really put in the time and effort.”
Notable
Another notable returnee to the depth chart is Titus Swen, a talented running back who opted out of the 2020 season.
Swen and super senior Trey Smith are both listed as the backup to standout Xazavian Valladay in the backfield. Swen, the spring game star, will be returning kickoffs with cornerback Cameron Stone.
Two key defensive opt-outs from last season, defensive end Solomon Byrd and strong safety Rome Weber, will back up Pate and Braden Smith, respectively.
Bohl gave John Hoyland, a freshman all-American last season, the nod at placekicker but said it was a tight competition with Luke Glassock. At punter, freshman walk-on Ralph Fawaz beat out Texas State transfer Clayton Stewart.
Super senior wide receiver Ayden Eberhardt is atop the depth chart at punt returner. Teagan Liufau will be the long snapper and Ryan Marquez will be the holder.
Per NCAA policy, the players’ classes listed on the depth chart have been moved one year forward. So Chambers, who still has two years of eligibility remaining, is referred to as a junior instead of a fourth-year sophomore.
Quotable
“It’s going to be pretty neat. Coach (Brent) Vigen recruited me, gave me a chance coming out of high school. I’m forever grateful for that,” Chambers said of facing the former UW offensive coordinator and first-year Montana State head coach in the opener.
