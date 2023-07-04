By all accounts, Logan Wilson’s return to Cheney Alumni Field was a hit.

The former Natrona County High School and University of Wyoming standout, and current Cincinnati Bengals linebacker, held the first Logan Wilson Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday at NC’s Cheney Alumni Field. It’s the same field where Wilson was an integral part of two state championship teams (2012, ’14) with the Mustangs.

“It’s always good to be back,” said Wilson, who lives in Casper with his wife, Morgan, in the offseason. “It’s always good to give back to the community that gave so much to me.”

With temperatures in the mid- to upper-70s and a slight breeze, 200 kids ages 8-14 participated in drills located on the new turf at Cheney Alumni as well as the Mustangs’ adjacent practice field. And they did so under the guidance of current Natrona County assistant coaches; former and current Mustangs and Cowboys; and a former NFL player in quarterback Casey Bramlet, who starred at Wheatland and later at UW.

“This place means so much to me,” said former Mustang and current UW starting defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole, who along with 2022 NC grad Brendyn Nelson had campers work on D-line techniques at his station. “I remember being a kid and watching Logan and some of the older guys who are here play on this field. These kids are growing up where I grew up so I want to be able to put a smile on their faces and help them however I can.

“When I got the text asking me to help I knew it was something I definitely wanted to be doing.”

Obviously, Wilson has that kind of pull. A third-round pick of the Bengals in the 2020 NFL draft, the 6-foot-2, 245-pound Wilson enters the 2023 season as one of the top linebackers in the league after leading Cincinnati with 123 tackles (83 solo, 40 assisted) last season.

But Wilson’s football journey began in Casper. He was a three-time all-state selection (kicker/wide receiver/defensive back) and helped lead the Mustangs to undefeated seasons as a sophomore and senior.

“I was going to all the camps and playing flag football and midget football,” Wilson recalled. “This is an opportunity for these kids to come out and learn some stuff from all these coaches.”

After the campers gathered around the newly painted “NC” logo at midfield, Wilson outlined what the camp would entail. He ended his pre-camp talk by telling the kids that, no matter the situation, the two things they could always control were their effort and their attitude.

Wilson spent the next three hours going from station to station, encouraging the kids – even the one wearing a Kansas City Chiefs T-shirt and the one in a Josh Allen Buffalo Bills jersey – and working with the coaches.

“I was able to just hang out and go around and give the kids high-fives and whatnot,” he laughed. “And it was great to have some of my old teammates here to help.”

That included former Mustang lineman Pete Bergman, who, along with 2023 NC grad Cody Crawford, was in charge of teaching campers the finer points of playing on the offensive line. Bergman was an all-state lineman on the undefeated 2014 championship team. He earned a Division I scholarship to Eastern Michigan University before his football career ended prematurely because of injuries.

These days, “Big Pete” is a financial advisor for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in Las Vegas. As luck would have it, Bergman was in Casper for a couple weeks and was more than happy to lend a hand at the camp.

“This is great because I remember when we were this age we looked up to these guys who were older,” he said. “And it’s great to spend time with my guys that I was able to win state championships with.”

Other players from the 2014 team lending a hand Saturday included Austin Luers, Casson Burgen and Parker Franzen. The Mustangs went 6-0 at Cheney Alumni Field that season, outscoring opponents 263-41. It was the start of a dominant season for the Class of 2015 as Natrona County also won state titles in indoor track, basketball and outdoor track during the 2014-15 school year.

“Our class was a very unique class and I don’t think guys now are as close as we are still to this day,” Wilson said. “I’m just very thankful with the friendship that I have with those guys. It was great to have some of them here.”

Wilson and his former teammates, along with all of the other volunteer coaches, definitely made an impression on a future generation of Mustangs, and possibly some future Trojans as well.

“This was a great experience to have Logan Wilson and all of these coaches come and teach us some new things,” Driften Rimmer, who will be a seventh grader at Dean Morgan Middle School, said after standing in a line that stretched from the goal line to midfield to get his picture taken with Wilson. “I learned a lot of stuff and it got me excited for football.”

Close Former Natrona County and University of Wyoming standout and current Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson instructs local Casper kids during his free youth football camp on Saturday at NC's Cheney Alumni Field in Casper. Two children attending Logan Wilson's football summer camp wear the UW grad's NFL jerseys on Saturday, July 1, 2023. NFL star Logan Wilson instructs local kids during his football summer camp on July 1, 2023, at Natrona County High School in Casper. Former Natrona County High, University of Wyoming standout and current Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson instructs local kids during his free youth football camp on Saturday at NC's Cheney Alumni Field in Casper. Casey Bramlet participates in a football summer camp hosted by Logan Wilson on July 1, 2023, at Natrona County High School. Kids participate in a local football summer camp hosted by Logan Wilson on July 1, 2023, at Natrona County High School. PHOTOS: Logan Wilson hosts football summer camp at NC Former Mustang and UW standout Logan Wilson hosted a summer football camp at Natrona County High School on Saturday. Former Natrona County and University of Wyoming standout and current Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson instructs local Casper kids during his free youth football camp on Saturday at NC's Cheney Alumni Field in Casper. Two children attending Logan Wilson's football summer camp wear the UW grad's NFL jerseys on Saturday, July 1, 2023. NFL star Logan Wilson instructs local kids during his football summer camp on July 1, 2023, at Natrona County High School in Casper. Former Natrona County High, University of Wyoming standout and current Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson instructs local kids during his free youth football camp on Saturday at NC's Cheney Alumni Field in Casper. Casey Bramlet participates in a football summer camp hosted by Logan Wilson on July 1, 2023, at Natrona County High School. Kids participate in a local football summer camp hosted by Logan Wilson on July 1, 2023, at Natrona County High School.