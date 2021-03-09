2021 College National Finals Rodeo is expected to take place this June in Casper

After last year’s College National Finals Rodeo was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 CNFR appears to be a go. Casper mayor Steve Freel announced at a recent city council meeting that the 2021 CNFR, which is scheduled for June 13-19 at the Ford Wyoming Center, the rodeo is expected to happen as planned.
Casper has been home to the season-ending college rodeo since 1999.
