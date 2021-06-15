2021 College National Finals Rodeo results

Second go-round/average
BAREBACK BRONC RIDING
Cole Franks, Clarendon College, 82.5 points; Jacob Lees, West Texas Colleg,e 82.0; Dean Thompson, West Texas College, 80.5; Nick Pelke, Missouri Valley College, 80.5; Gauge McBride, Panola College, 78.0; Waylon Bourgeois, McNeese State, 78.0; Kolt Dement, Panola College, 77.5; Jade Taton, Fort Scott CC, 76.5.
Average: Cole Franks, 166.0; Jacob Lees, 165.0; Dean Thompson, 160.0; Waylon Bourgeois, 159.5; Nick Pelke, 158.0; Kolt Dement, 156.5; Gauge McBride, 153.5; Jade Taton, 152.5; Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College, 151.5; Donny Proffit, Wyoming, 148.5; Brody Smith, Montana Western, 147.5; Tim Murphy, Hill College, 145.5.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
Cash Wilson, Clarendon College, 81.0 points; Cody Weeks, Northwest College, 79.5; Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College, 79.0; Preston Ogle, Mesalands CC, 79.0; Keene Justesen, Clarendon College, 79.0; Cole Franks, Clarendon College, 77.5; Dylan Schofield, West Texas College, 75.0; Quintin McWhorter, Cal Poly-SLO, 74.5.
Average: Cash Wilson, 157.0; Dylan Schofield, 154.0; Garrett Uptain, Wyoming, 151.0; Weston Patterson, Clarendon College, 151.0; Cole Franks, 150.0; Clayson Hutchings, Utah State Eastern, 147.5; Jake Barnes, Tarleton State, 146.0; Reed Neely, Fresno State, 145.0; Zane Munoz, Cochise College, 144.5; Shaun Mentaberry, College of Southern Idaho, 144.0; Russell Kay, College of Southern Idaho, 142.0; Michael Womack, Panola College, 136.0.
BULL RIDING
Tristen Hutchings, Sul Ross State, 77.5 points; Holden Moss, Three Rivers College, 77.5; Kolten Achenbach, Missouri Valley College, 76.0; TJ Schmidt, Panhandle State, 73.5; Austin Allred, Utah State Eastern, 72.5.
Average: Holden Moss, 147.0; Cole Skender, Three Rivers Colleg,e 84.5; Quinten Taylor, Casper College, 79.5; Cullen Telfer, Tarleton State, 78.0; Tristen Hutchings, 77.5; Hunter Tate, Coffeyville CC, 77.0; Kolten Achenbach, 76.0; Trey Holston, Fort Scott CC, 73.5; TH Schmidt, 73.5; Chris Villauneva, Sam Houston State, 73.0; Austin Allred, 72.5.
STEER WRESTLING
Gavin Soileau, McNeese State, 4.1 seconds; Ryan Nettle, Texas A&M Commerce, 4.4; Pacean DeLeeuw, Cisco College, 4.8; Holden Myers, SE Oklahoma State, 4.8; Walt Arnold, Tarleton State, 5.2; Connor McKell, Utah Valley University, 5.6; Jesse Keysaer, Tennessee-Martin, 5.6; Seth Peterson, Wyoming, 5.6.
Average: Gavin Soileau 10.7 seconds; Pacean DeLeeuw 10.7; Walt Arnold 11.3; Zane Patrick, Mid-Plains CC, 11.7; Sam Goings, Panhandle State, 15.2; Bryce Harrison, Montana Western, 15.3; Chadron Coffield, Wyoming, 16.4; Sterling Lee, Mid-Plains CC, 18.0; Connor McKell 19.0; Seth Peterson 19.2; Grant Peterson, Cal Poly-SLO, 19.8; Kaden Greenfield, Blue Mountain CC, 21.0.
TIE-DOWN ROPING
Kincade Henry, Panola College, 8.4 seconds; Caleb Berquist, Montana State, 8.8; Garrett Elmore, Western Oklahoma State College, 9.1; Levi Delamarter, Montana State, 9.1; Ty Kirby, NE Oklahoma A&M, 10.1; Ladd King, Weber State, 10.2; Cole Dodds, Fresno State, 10.6; Cam Jensen, Eastern Wyoming College, 11.2.
Average: Caleb Berquist, 17.5 seconds; Kincade Henry, 18.1; Ty Kirby, 18.6; Macon Murphy, Panola College, 19.6; Levi Delamarter, 20.0; Garrett Jacobs, Sul Ross State, 22.2; Connor Atkinson, Wharton CC, 22.5; Ladd King, 22.8; Sherrick Sanborn, Cochise College, 23.6; Collin Palmer, Black Hills State, 24.5; Bowdie Jacobson, Utah State Eastern, 24.8; Cole Dodds, 26.2; Wyatt Vankoll, Blue Mountain CC, 26.2.
TEAM ROPING
Lane Cooper, Sul Ross State/Blake Bentley, Weatherford College, 5.4 seconds; Bodie Mattson, Gillette College/Cody Lansing, Casper College 5.6; Mason Moore, Sam Houston State/Logan Moore, Wharton County JC, 5.7; Chance Thiessen, Weatherford College/Hayden Cape, West Texas A&M, 6.4; Jon Peterson/Trae Smith, Gillette College, 6.4; Ethan Griffin, Oklahoma State/Blayne Horne, Western Oklahoma State College, 6.4; JC Yeahquo/LJ Yeahquo, Western Oklahoma State College, 6.5; Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, Casper College, 7.0; Cutter Machado, Cuesta College/Wyatt Hansen, West Hills College, 7.0.
BARREL RACING
Lakken Bice, Dickinson State, 14.07 seconds; Amber Scales, Sam Houston State, 14.17; Sadie Wolaver, SW Oklahoma State, 14.18; Jaylie Matthews, East Mississippi CC, 14.18; Shai McDonald, Montana State, 14.20; Brooklin Quisenberry, Cuesta College, 14.21; Taycie Matthews, East Mississippi CC, 14.22; Emery Mask, South Plains College, 14.23.
Average: Lakken Bice, 28.29 seconds; Sadie Wolaver, 28.45; Amber Scales, 28.49; Jaylie Matthews, 28.50; Allison Pauley, South Dakota State, 28.66; Brooklin Quisenberry, 28.69; Bristan Kennedy, Texas Tech, 28.72; Tayla Moeykens, Montana State, 28.75; Karson Bradley, Wyoming, 28.76; Abby Heppper, SW Oklahoma State, 28.77; McKenna McNeill, Oklahoma State, 28.98.
BREAKAWAY ROPING
Brandy Schaack, Wyoming 2.0 seconds; Jadyn Gould, Panola College, 2.1; Harley Lynn, Southern Arkansas, 2.2; Alyssa Boyd, Utah State, 2.4; Faith Hoffman, Wyoming, 2.4; Courtney Peters, Black Hills State, 2.5; Ryland Lufkin, Montana Western, 2.6; Sophie Dunn, Weatherford College, 2.7; Shelby Rasmussen, Montana State, 2.7.
Average: Harley Lynn, Southern Arkansas, 4.4 seconds; Zoie Bedke, Idaho State, 5.1; Courtney Peters, 5.2; Grace Felton, Lassen College, 5.3; Faith Hoffman, Wyoming, 5.5; Winter Williams, SW Oklahoma State, 6.1; Brianna Williams, Chadron State College, 6.2; Blair Bryant, East Mississippi CC, 6.7; Heather McLaughlin, West Alabama, 7.0; Catherine Clayton, Cochise College, 7.2; Jadyn Gould, Panola College, 14.0; Abbie Shofner, New Mexico State, 14.3.
GOAT TYING
Lariat Larner, Oklahoma State, 6.1 seconds; Mayce Marek, Wharton County JC, 6.3; Maggie Usher, Cal Poly-SLO, 6.3; Kamryn Duncan, McNeese State, 6.5; Paige Rasmussen, Montana State, 6.6; Madelyn Schauer, Eastern New Mexico, 6.6; Aimee Davis, Cuesta College, 6.6; Sheyenne Anderson, Missouri Valley College, 6.6; Rickie Engesser, Tarleton State, 6.6.
Average: Paige Rasmussen 12.6 seconds; Sheyenne Anderson 12.8; Mayce Marek 12.8; Keni Labrum, Frank Phillips College, 12.9; Madelyn Schauer 12.9; maggie Usher 13.1; Jill Donnelly, Cochise College, 13.1; Maddee Doerr, Cochise College, 13.2; Kodey Hoss, Weatherford College 13.2; Rickie Engesser 13.2; Taylour Latham, Wyoming, 13.6; Kamryn Duncan 13.7; Jacey Hupp, South Dakota State, 13.7.