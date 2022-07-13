2nd performance at Central Wyoming Rodeo brings changes to leader board

The veterans showed they still had some fight left in them at the Central Wyoming Rodeo on Wednesday night in Casper.

Tie-down roper Hunter Herrin, bareback bronc rider Will Lowe and steer wrestler Stockton Graves, who have a combined 34 trips to the National Finals Rodeo, put themselves in position to make it back to the short go-round Saturday with solid performances.

The 39-year-old Lowe got the party started with an 84.5-point ride on Mo Betta Rodeo's Happy Hour to move into a tie for second in the first round behind Orin Larsen, who had an 85 on Tuesday.

Lowe is a three-time world champion (2003, 2005-06) and has qualified for the NFR 15 times (2002-15, 2018). He entered the night No. 50 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings.

Herrin, 37, took the lead in tie-down with an 8.9-second run. The Apache, Oklahoma, cowboy is an 11-time NFR qualifier (2006-09, 2011-12, 2014-16, 2020-21) and is currently within striking distance of the top 15 at No. 24.

Graves, 43, had a 4.1-second run to move into a tie for second in the first round. Dylan Schroeder of Waller, Texas, is atop the leader board with a 3.9.

Graves is No. 23 in the world standings and ended a 10-year drought when he qualified for the NFR last year. Prior to that the Alva, Oklahoma, bulldogger had qualified from 2004-09 and in 2011.

And 34-year-old saddle bronc rider Dean Wadsworth had an 84 on Power Supply to move into a tie for second behind Isaac Diaz, 35, who had an 85 on Tuesday.

The youngsters also joined in the fun.

Dawson "Sticky" Gleaves scored 89.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Predator to jump to the top of the standings. The 20-year-old from Amarillo, Texas, is coming off a second-place finish at the Laramie Jubilee Days last week.

Jace Trosclair moved into second with an 87 on Big Rafter Rodeo's Another Day. Trosclair, 19, is the first bull rider to cover Another Day in eight attempts this season.

In team roping, Paul David Tierney and Tanner Braden lead the first round after their 5.3-second run.

And in barrel racing, Summer Kosel took the lead after her time of 17.03 seconds. Two-time world champ Hailey Kinsel is second with a 17.09.

The Central Wyoming Rodeo runs through Saturday.