It’s Tuesday afternoon, less than a week before the first event of the 2021 College National Finals Rodeo is set to begin, and the Ford Wyoming Center’s floor is once again covered in dirt. Men in denim and boots dig into it before placing the green metal chutes and fencing that make the bare dirt start to look more like a rodeo arena.

The dirt, more than a foot deep even when packed down, has been hauled onto the floor and to staging areas outside the center’s entrances from a huge pile just outside the back parking lot.

Around 300 to 400 tons — that’s 600,000 to 800,000 pounds — of dirt is used for CNFR. The county supplies the dirt, the city owns the venue, local companies donate equipment, and employees and volunteers work the week before to get it all ready for competition.

Both the center and the city are gearing up for their busiest week of the year, and anticipation is even higher than normal after last year’s event was canceled during the pandemic.

“It’s a little bit rusty,” says Brad Murphy, general manager of the Ford Wyoming Center. “But I guarantee you that come Sunday, we’re going to put on a great show.”

Elsewhere in Casper, the Ramkota Hotel is stocking up on Pendleton whiskey and Coors Light, the ‘ favorites. The Beacon Club staff is bracing for double shifts, and Eggington’s owner Pete Fazio is enlisting his own children to work for the week.

After Casper’s first June in 20 years without the rodeo, the city couldn’t be happier to welcome the competitors — and the annual influx of money — back to town.

“Our student-athletes mainly address it as, ‘We don’t go to CNFR, we go to Casper,’” says Roger Walters, commissioner of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. “And that’s just what it means.”

A study of 2018’s event shows that attendees spent $1.9 million in Natrona County during the rodeo — most of that on hotels, food and drink.

In total, CNFR drew almost 7,000 people in 2018, most from outside the county. About half of attendees stayed overnight, and many traveled through or to other Wyoming destinations including Rock Springs, Cheyenne, Sheridan or Wheatland.

The event also created 20 jobs with more than $400,000 in earnings and generated $28,000 in local sales tax and $52,000 in state tax revenue.

This year, the Ford Wyoming Center and local businesses are expecting an even bigger event than usual.

Murphy says ticket sales the week before CNFR were up around 50% from 2019. Usually, the center sells around 25,000 tickets across all the week’s events, but Murphy says they’re on pace to top that by two or three thousand.

“We lived a lost year,” Murphy says. “I almost called it like being in a haze. Normally this time of year, we’re so swamped. And last year, there was nothing.”

Wyoming lifted the last of its COVID-19 restrictions at the beginning of June, meaning the center can seat at full capacity without any social distancing. But well before that happened, Murphy says, they worked with NIRA to request a variance from the state to ensure they could pack the house.

The event is the cornerstone of the Ford Wyoming Center’s schedule, Murphy says. Red pillars at one end of the arena are emblazoned with “CNFR” all year round, with the year underneath changing after each season.

Last year was a “monumental hit” to the venue, as it lost around $150,000 in revenue, he says. Full-time employees took pay cuts during the pandemic, but the city approved $172,000 in federal funding in March to restore those salaries through the end of this year.

This year, just over 400 competitors — men and women — are coming to Casper, around 25 more than in a typical year. Murphy says the box office even spoke with a family coming from Canada to watch their child who’s been on the rodeo circuit in Texas and Montana.

“They were doing whatever they could to get across the border for this,” Murphy says.

In early June 2020, hotels in Casper were filling between 30% and 35% of their rooms. Even that was high compared to the rest of the country, Visit Casper CEO Brook Kaufman says, since Casper drew people on their way to Yellowstone, looking for outdoor activities or a place with less restrictions.

In December, the city gave $80,500 of CARES Act money to Visit Casper to help market the city during the pandemic. The City Council also authorized another $50,000 for the agency in April, to be used to start preparing for the Ford Wyoming Center’s 40th anniversary in 2022.

But this year, rooms are 60% booked and nightly rates are also up the week before the rodeo rolls into town. During CNFR, Ramkota Hotel General Manager Renee Penton-Jones says, they’re sold out — 230 rooms, mostly full of cowboys and cowgirls.

“If you want to put them all in a big nutshell, they are a very well-mannered, courteous, considerate group of people,” Penton-Jones says. “And they’re just so easy for Casper to host.”

Penton-Jones says the week of CNFR brings in nearly $400,000 in revenue for the hotel, between rooms, food and drinks.

In the weeks leading up to the rodeo, Penton-Jones says the hotel sets the week’s menus full of Wyoming steak and other Western favorites. The bar stocks up on Coors Light, whiskey and local beers the guests ask for while they’re in Casper.

“It’s an exciting, exciting week,” Penton-Jones says. “It’s just huge for the community. Even in a strong year, it is the summertime awakening for Casper.”

Eggington’s owner Pete Fazio says 2021 has already been the restaurant’s best year yet — he guesses it’s because people are so ready to get out of the house.

“We plan for this all year long; it’s kind of like Christmas time,” Fazio says. “It’s my busiest week of the year, and it’s a great revenue generator for Casper’s downtown.”

Last year, Fazio says, it felt surreal to not be busy during that week in June. The streets were too quiet, and the city was missing the energy that comes with the rodeo.

His biggest challenge this year is the same one facing many businesses around town — finding employees. Fazio says it’ll be all hands on deck for his staff during the week, and even his own children have been roped into helping fill gaps in the schedule.

At the Ramkota, they’re operating with about half of their typical summer staff, and still actively hiring. Even at the events center, Murphy says they’ve been struggling to find enough staff, hiring down to the wire the week before.

At The Beacon Club, the bar of choice for cowgirls, cowboys and spectators during CNFR, owner Laura Ryan says her staff is preparing to work long days and double shifts. During the week, nearly every night fills the club to capacity — just over 600 people. From Tuesday through Saturday, Denver band Twenty Hands High will be playing The Beacon live.

“After the rodeo it’s just four hours of craziness,” Ryan says. “Especially this year, I think people will do just about anything to go out and participate again.”

***

On Tuesday, Roger Walters sits at a table just beside the dirt being prepped. He points a couple seats down, where the announcer and scorekeeper will sit during events. A seat on the end of the row in the other direction, he says, is where he’ll be stationed for the week.

It’s Walters’ last CNFR as the commissioner of NIRA, and he’ll leave the post in December.

Having a year off has made it a little harder to prepare for this week, he says.

“You always have a list of things to do, but when you don’t do it for a year you hope you remember everything you need to do,” Walters says. “There’s all these moving parts to make this happen.”

Walters points to men driving tractors and directing high schoolers, rattling off their day jobs and whether they’ve competed in or coached rodeo in past years. Some he says have been helping out here as long as CNFR has been in Casper, since 1999.

Even Jerry Hawkes, dean of Casper College’s School of Science, is getting his hands dirty helping set up chutes and fencing. He’s volunteered for the event longer than he can remember, and once competed in rodeos himself.

Walters recites the week’s schedule from memory, listing each competition, performance and social event in chronological order. He looks at his watch and nods. Preparations are a few hours ahead of schedule.

“We’ve done this for a long time,” says Kaufman, the visitors bureau CEO. “Obviously this isn’t Casper’s first rodeo.”

