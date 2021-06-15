After choosing rodeo over wrestling, UW's Donny Proffit is savoring his first CNFR experience

Proffit said having the experience of wrestling for state championships in this same building numerous times before has helped relax him this week. Nerves and emotions can sometimes get the better of CNFR first-timers, but Proffit said it’s been the exact opposite for him.

“I let it feed me,” Proffit said. “The more pressure that’s on me, the more revved up I am and the better I want to do. And in the bareback riding, you kind of have to be that way anyway. So I love it. I love the pressure.”

Proffit has backed up that kind of talk with his performance so far. With a score of 74 in his second go-round, Proffit covered each of his first two rides and sat in 10th place in the average heading into Tuesday night’s performance with 148.5 points on two head.

Being crowned a college bareback champ by the end of the week is the obvious goal, but there is plenty of competition with plenty of its own motivation.