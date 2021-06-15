After choosing rodeo over wrestling, UW's Donny Proffit is savoring his first CNFR experience

Donny Proffit is no stranger to performing on the big stage inside the Ford Wyoming Center.
This one, though, is a little different than what the Kemmerer native is used to.
Back when it was the Casper Events Center, Proffit won four state wrestling championships in the building as a standout grappler for Kemmerer High School. Now, as a sophomore bareback bronc rider for the University of Wyoming, Proffit has returned to Casper to compete in his first College National Finals Rodeo this week.
“I love it,” Proffit said. “When you get right down to it, it’s just another rodeo. Can’t let it make or break you, but I do really like the stage. They do a really good job of making it a big event for us.”
Proffit isn’t exactly new to the rodeo scene. He also won a bareback championship and an all-around title as a high school senior and initially started his time at UW as two-sport athlete. He joined UW’s rodeo team on scholarship but also signed a National Letter of Intent to wrestle for the Cowboys shortly after capturing his final Class 2A championship as a 145-pounder in February 2019.
But less than two years after concluding his prep career as one of the state’s most accomplished grapplers, Profitt’s wrestling career was over. To hear Proffit tell it, he and UW wrestling coach Mark Branch butted heads, though he said that was just one of the reasons he decided to focus on one sport.
Proffit admitted giving up wrestling was “one of the hardest decisions I ever made.” But he walked away from it last fall.
“I didn’t get along with the wrestling coach there,” Proffit said. “And then the rodeo team, they’ve been really good to me. That’s where my scholarship was. It just made sense. And it was tough trying to focus on two really physically demanding sports. So one thing led to another, and here I am rodeoing.”
His debut at the college finals has come a year later than expected. Proffit qualified for the CNFR last year before the event was canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Now that it’s here, it’s an experience he said he’s savoring, especially as a local rider representing his home-state school.
“It’s awesome. You can’t get any better than that,” Proffit said. “It’s kind of home-field advantage for us. The fans are definitely behind the University of Wyoming kids. All the Wyoming kids period, but I feel like especially the UW kids.”
Proffit said having the experience of wrestling for state championships in this same building numerous times before has helped relax him this week. Nerves and emotions can sometimes get the better of CNFR first-timers, but Proffit said it’s been the exact opposite for him.
“I let it feed me,” Proffit said. “The more pressure that’s on me, the more revved up I am and the better I want to do. And in the bareback riding, you kind of have to be that way anyway. So I love it. I love the pressure.”
Proffit has backed up that kind of talk with his performance so far. With a score of 74 in his second go-round, Proffit covered each of his first two rides and sat in 10th place in the average heading into Tuesday night’s performance with 148.5 points on two head.
Being crowned a college bareback champ by the end of the week is the obvious goal, but there is plenty of competition with plenty of its own motivation.
In the case of Western Texas College senior Jacob Lees, who trailed Clarendon College’s Cole Franks by just a point atop the average after scoring an 82 in his second go-round, the 24-year-old Lees is still looking for his first bareback title in his third and final CNFR appearance. Franks notched the highest score of the second round with an 82.5.
“At the same time, you can’t let that kind of hype get to you,” Lees said. “Just think of it like another rodeo. You’re going to go out there and do your job either way.
“It definitely does (motivate me) to be here, but sometimes that overmotivation will get you in a bad spot. You’ve just got to keep your head straight.”
The top 12 riders after three go-rounds will advance to Saturday’s short round. Proffit would like to add that and more to his first CNFR experience.
“Just attack,” Proffit said. “I have nothing left to lose, so leave it all out here and let things settle themselves out.”
