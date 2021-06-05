After one-year hiatus, College National Finals Rodeo returns to Casper next week

Get ready to see a lot more cowboy hats and horse trailers around Casper beginning later this week. The College National Finals Rodeo, which was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, returns to town on June 13 for its week-long stint at the Ford Wyoming Center (formerly the Casper Events Center).
Outside of last year, the CNFR has been held in Casper every year since 1999.
“Last year was tough for so many, including the rodeo community, and we were devastated to cancel CNFR,” National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association commissioner Roger Walters said in a release in late April. “This year CNFR — and our student-athletes, coaches, parents, fans and supporters — is returning and we cannot wait to see this event back in Casper.”
The season-ending CNFR brings together cowboys and cowgirls from across the country. The top two men’s and women’s teams from each of the NIRA’s 11 regions qualify for the showcase event, as do the top three competitors in each event — bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping and goat tying — from each region.
All told, more than 400 competitors will get three ropes or rides through the rodeo’s first six days. The top 12 in each event qualify for Championship Saturday on June 19.
Despite finishing third in the Central Rocky Mountain Region, the Casper College men’s team will still be well represented at the CNFR. On the roughstock side of the arena, Quinten Taylor qualified in both the bull riding and saddle bronc and Jack Skavdahl will compete in saddle bronc. Representing the T-Birds in the timed events are four team ropers: the pairing of brothers Kellan and Carson Johnson, the sons of Casper College rodeo coach and former National Finals Rodeo champion Jhett Johnson; Cody Lansing; and Wheaton Williams. Lansing will heel for Gillette College’s Bodie Mattson while Williams is the header for Gillette College’s Jace Engesser.
The University of Wyoming men’s and women’s teams both finished atop the regional standings under third-year head coach Beau Clark.
The men’s team, which finished fourth in the final regular-season standings, at the college finals consists of five Cowboys competing in eight events. Kemmerer native Donny Proffit comes in as the national leader in the bareback, Garrett Uptain will compete in the saddle bronc, Chadron Coffield in both steer wrestling and tie-down roping, Seth Peterson in steer wrestling and tie-down and Jase Staudt in tie-down and team roping.
The Cowgirls, who finished sixth in the final regular-season standings, have five competitors in six events.
Big Piney’s Karson Bradley enters the CNFR as the No. 1 point-scorer in the nation in barrel racing, while Brandy Schaack is No. 2 in breakaway roping and Faith Hoffman is No. 4 in goat tying. Hoffman will also compete in breakaway along with Hailey Hardeman and Taylour Latham will be in the goat tying.
Other national leaders are: Hill College’s Parker Fleet (saddle bronc) Mid-Plains Community College’s Koby Jacobson (bull riding), Missouri Valley College’s Roy Lee (steer wrestling), Montana State’s Caleb Berquist (tie-down roping), Tennessee-Martin’s Chasen Thrasher and Cole Walker (team roping), Walla Walla Community College’s Annie Moore (breakaway roping) and South Dakota State’s Jacey Hupp (goat tying).
Northwestern Oklahoma State bulldogger Bridger Anderson and Southeastern Oklahoma State team roper Kolton White are back to defend their 2019 CNFR championships. Other former champs competing are Casper College team roper Kellan Johnson (2018 while at Gillette College) and East Mississippi Community College tie-down roper Marcus Theriot (2016).
This year’s CNFR kicks off June 13 with Bulls, Broncs & Breakaway beginning at 1 p.m. Action continues Monday and Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. with performances running Tuesday through Saturday beginning at 7 p.m.
Season tickets and individual tickets are available at fordwyomingcenter.com.
