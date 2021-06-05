After one-year hiatus, College National Finals Rodeo returns to Casper next week

Despite finishing third in the Central Rocky Mountain Region, the Casper College men’s team will still be well represented at the CNFR. On the roughstock side of the arena, Quinten Taylor qualified in both the bull riding and saddle bronc and Jack Skavdahl will compete in saddle bronc. Representing the T-Birds in the timed events are four team ropers: the pairing of brothers Kellan and Carson Johnson, the sons of Casper College rodeo coach and former National Finals Rodeo champion Jhett Johnson; Cody Lansing; and Wheaton Williams. Lansing will heel for Gillette College’s Bodie Mattson while Williams is the header for Gillette College’s Jace Engesser.

The University of Wyoming men’s and women’s teams both finished atop the regional standings under third-year head coach Beau Clark.

The men’s team, which finished fourth in the final regular-season standings, at the college finals consists of five Cowboys competing in eight events. Kemmerer native Donny Proffit comes in as the national leader in the bareback, Garrett Uptain will compete in the saddle bronc, Chadron Coffield in both steer wrestling and tie-down roping, Seth Peterson in steer wrestling and tie-down and Jase Staudt in tie-down and team roping.

The Cowgirls, who finished sixth in the final regular-season standings, have five competitors in six events.