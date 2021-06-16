Austin Madison breaks monotony, leads tie-down ropers in Tuesday night CNFR performance

Austin Madison put up a time of 13.4 seconds in his first tie-down roping attempt at the College National Finals Rodeo.
In his second go-round, he matched that time, down to a tenth of a second.
Tuesday night, he decided he could use a new number.
"I was dang sure sick of that score and I was sick of being at that end of the arena," the Mid-Plains Community College competitor said.
He followed through with a 9.1-second time in the first performance of the College National Finals Rodeo, the best time of the section and enough to leave him one-tenth of a second out of the lead in the average.
"I'm pretty happy," Madison said. "The first two runs I was a little late on, and I'm sure happy I was able to get a little quicker this round."
Late or not, his success in putting down three scores leaves him in a good position to make the short go-round.
"That sure makes me feel a lot better about the week," he said.
Collin Palmer of Black Hills State is the only tie-down roper with a better time on three runs, leading the way at 35.8 seconds. Madison sits at 35.9 seconds, well ahead of Hiyo Yazzie's 57.4 seconds; the Mesalands Community College cowboy was the only competitor through Tuesday to record three scores.
Tennessee-Martin's Chasen Thrasher was the only tie-down roper to record a time better than 11 seconds in the first performance — a 10.5 — other than Madison.
"I really drew a good calf and just lucked out and was able to make a good run," Madison said of his time.
The atmosphere was noticeably different during his third go-round, he said, because of the night performance crowd. He knew what to expect because he had been to the CNFR before as a steer wrestler.
"It's kind of nice to know what the building's like and how loud it is in here and everything else," he said.
His steed, on the other hand, could have used a heads up.
"I was just happy I was able to get back to my horse," Madison said. "Because he was pretty freaked out."
He rode Gene, who is 7 years old.
"I've had him for a couple years. I haven't hauled him that much," Madison said. "It was kind of a scramble to figure out what I was going to ride here, but I'm glad I brought him, I guess."
Follow managing editor Brandon Foster on Twitter @BFoster91