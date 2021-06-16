Austin Madison breaks monotony, leads tie-down ropers in Tuesday night CNFR performance

Austin Madison put up a time of 13.4 seconds in his first tie-down roping attempt at the College National Finals Rodeo.

In his second go-round, he matched that time, down to a tenth of a second.

Tuesday night, he decided he could use a new number.

"I was dang sure sick of that score and I was sick of being at that end of the arena," the Mid-Plains Community College competitor said.

He followed through with a 9.1-second time in the first performance of the College National Finals Rodeo, the best time of the section and enough to leave him one-tenth of a second out of the lead in the average.

"I'm pretty happy," Madison said. "The first two runs I was a little late on, and I'm sure happy I was able to get a little quicker this round."

Late or not, his success in putting down three scores leaves him in a good position to make the short go-round.

"That sure makes me feel a lot better about the week," he said.