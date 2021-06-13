Bareback bronc riders get 2021 CNFR started with strong showing

Tim Murphy’s first ride at the College National Finals Rodeo came a year later than he expected.

It also came a few moments sooner.

“I thought we were going to start on the other side,” the Hill College bareback bronc rider said. “So I was kind of relaxing. Everything was fine. Kind of get to see a few horses buck.”

Then the lights went out.

“They told me, ‘You’re first. Get screwed down,’” he said. “And I had no time to think about it. My heart just goes nuts right then and there, but we were able to get it right and get everything the way it needed to be.”

Murphy, who qualified for the CNFR that never happened in 2020, was the first cowboy to take to the arena Sunday afternoon at the first college finals since the start of COVID-19 pandemic. The junior rode Frontier Rodeo’s Memphis King for a score of 71, giving the Ford Wyoming Center a chance to start the 2021 rodeo with a cheer.