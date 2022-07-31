Bareback rider Tim O'Connell wins 2nd consecutive buckle at Cheyenne Frontier Days

CHEYENNE — Tim O’Connell felt the horse and knew he was going over. But he made sure he saw through the horn before hitting the Cheyenne Frontier Days Arena dirt.

He was in pain but knew his wife was watching at home so he spread his arms out, giving her the “safe” call. One Sunday strut to the chutes later, flanked by medical staff, he sealed a second consecutive Cheyenne Frontier Days bareback championship.

The now three-time buckle holder came in with the reluctant distinction of a veteran. But his intensive scouting paid off as he anticipated each move and notched an 88.5-point ride.

“I knew in this gunslinger format that I had to go,” he said. “I had to be direct and I had to showcase my talents. I knew she was going to give me an opportunity right there in front of those bucking chutes. And I was letting it all hang out.”

Following his semifinal performance, O’Connell said it was always special to perform on the “hallowed ground” of Frontier Days. Sunday, he got a special taste of that ground to go with his new saddle and buckle.

Barrel racing

With only four total runs to her horse’s name — two of which came at the Daddy of ‘Em All — Andrea Busby stuck with her 6-year-old mare, Tito.

She was rewarded with a hot start and a blistering finish to overcome what she thought was a hiccup after the second barrel. When Busby and Tito crossed the line they were both champions.

Busby, who’s originally from Lusk, clocked a 17.13-second run to win Sunday. She went off to Montana State for school and now raises quarter horses with her husband in Texas — but she’s a Wyoming cowgirl at heart.

“It’s the coolest ever,” she said. “Cheyenne is the city for me growing up in Lusk so we’d come to Cheyenne for whatever. You drive by and think, I’m going to get some money out of there some day.”

Saddle bronc

The world’s best all-around cowboy did it again.

Stetson Wright, the defending PRCA all-around champion two years running, successfully defended his saddle bronc title with an 88-point ride.

This year’s win stands apart from his others. He finally underwent wrist surgery on June 30 to heal a nagging injury he admittedly should have fixed since it started in 2019. He missed the rest of Cowboy Christmas and rushed back. His first seven rides back all ended in the dirt with no-scores.

Then came Cheyenne. He picked up momentum, won every other rodeo he competed in since CFD began and stood in the spotlight once again.

Steer roping

It was a long 19-year wait for Ora Taton.

The last time the Rapid City, South Dakota, cowboy won CFD was 2003, the same year he went on to win the National Finals Steer Roping average title. He had returned to Cheyenne in the years that followed but never found the same success.

Then came Sunday. He was the first one up and threw 13.6. One by one that mark stood and, improbably, he became champion once again. It’s the longest gap between CFD titles.

“I’m 19 years older,” he joked about the difference. “The sweetness is I’m 53 years old. That’s not supposed to happen.”

Breakaway roping

This was just the third time the 126-year-old Daddy Of ‘Em All included breakaway roping.

Tiffany Schieck competed in 2019 but the experience humbled her enough to not return last year.

Macy Young decided against competing the first year and was pregnant last year.

On Sunday they shared the glory as champions after they both roped their calves in 4.0 seconds.

Oddly enough, both drew calves they’d roped before at this year’s CFD. Schieck drew the calf she hooked in the quarterfinals and Young drew the exact same calf she roped in the semifinals.

Tie-down roping

Ryan Thibodeaux knew he tossed well and his rhythm on the rope was where he wanted it. When he was done he looked up at the scoreboard and exhaled.

Cory Solomon watched Thibodeaux’s run knowing it set the standard. He took it in stride through an excruciatingly long wait. So when it was time for him to shoot out of the gates, he was ready.

They both finished with 10.3-second runs to tie for the Frontier Days title.

Bull riding

It looked like a pair of 90-point rides would tie for the marquee event’s top prize. At least until Brady Portenier electrified the crowd with a big 92.5-point ride to win the buckle.

It was a battle of attrition, as only those three riders posted scores. But the leader left standing, who entered No. 26 in the world, now finds himself deep in the mix for a National Finals Rodeo spot a few months from now.

Steer wresting

Some of the best bulldoggers in the world came to Cheyenne this year.

Two of them stood side by side as champions after a week of backs hitting dirt.

Justin Shaffer and Trell Etbauer both came out aggressive. They trusted their hazers and everything else went according to plan. Except for sharing a buckle.

Both of them clocked their runs at 5.4 seconds on Sunday to bask in the glory together.

Team roping

Back together again, Clay Tryan and Jade Corkill found their rhythm and hit their marks all throughout last week.

They knew they had to be aggressive to win Sunday. They reiterated their plan as they watched their competitors.

The gates opened and everything went according to plan. Header and heeler pulled tight on a 7.5-second run to become champions.