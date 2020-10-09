Brazilian rookie wins Professional Bull Riders event on Friday at Casper Events Center

Brazilian rookie Andre da Cruz de Souza captured his first Professional Bull Riders event Friday, winning the PBR Casper Invitational at the Casper Events Center.

Souza scored 85.5 points about Jokers Wild in the opening round to advance to the championship round, where he posted an 87 on Kyno to finish with 172.5 points and the win. Souza also pocketed more than $4,000 and picked up 37 points in the world standings to vault from No. 133 to No. 63 in the world standings.

Brazilian Alex Cardozo was the only other rider among the 45 competitors to cover two bulls on Friday. Cardozo opened with an 86.5 on Skinny in Round 1 and had an 85 on Diamond Willow in the championship round to finish with 171.5 points.

River Stephenson had the highest-marked ride of the night with an 88.5-point effort aboard Last Chance to win Round 1.

The PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour concludes its two-week run at the Events Center on Saturday, with action beginning a 7:30 p.m.

