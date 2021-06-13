Breakaway roping ...
Both the Ford Wyoming Center and the city are gearing up for their busiest week of the year, and anticipation is higher than normal after last year’s event was canceled during the pandemic.
More than 400 cowboys and cowgirls from across the country will be competing for national championships at the CNFR beginning next week.
After practicing and competing together for years, the brothers finally get a chance to rope together at the College National Finals Rodeo.
2021 College National Finals Rodeo: Qualifiers from Wyoming schools
Men’s team: Missouri Valley College
T-Birds have six cowboys competing for national titles at this week's college finals.
• Blake Afdahl, Mesalands CC: team roper from Torrington
2021 College National Finals Rodeo: Recent team champions