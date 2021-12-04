Brody Cress continues to lead saddle bronc average at National Finals Rodeo

Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress kept his lead in the average at the National Finals Rodeo on Saturday night with another impressive ride. Cress finished fourth in the third round with an 85.5-point ride aboard Lancaster & Jones Pro Rodeo's Vertical Horizon.

Cress and Chase Brooks both have totaled 260.5 points through three rounds. Cress remained third in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings as he chases his first world title. He has won more than $206,000 on the year and trails new event leader Stetson Wright by less than $18,000,

Tegan Smith won the event with a 91 while former Sheridan College cowboy Zeke Thurston finished out of the money, placing seventh with an 82 on J Bar J's Shady Lounge.

Cress was the only contestant with Wyoming ties to place in the top six Saturday inside the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Kaycee bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner was 10th with a 79.5 on Legend Rodeo Stock's Illegal Smile. Kaycee Feild won the event with a 90 and Jess Pope, who won the first two rounds and finished third Saturday, took over the lead in the world standings.

In barrel racing, Gillette's Amanda Welsh was eighth with a 13.89-second run to stay fourth in the average and seventh in the world standings. Stevi Hillman won the event with a 13,70.

Former Casper College team roper and header Tyler Wade were seventh with a time of 9.2 seconds. The team of Rhen Richard and Jeremy Buhler won the round with a 4.2.

Creek Young won bull riding with a 92-point ride, with former Northwest College cowboy Shane Proctor one of 11 bull riders who failed to make the 8-second buzzer.

Tristan Martin won the steer wrestling with a 3.7-second run and Caleb Smidt took the tie-down with a 7.1.

