NATIONAL FINALS RODEO

Brody Cress continues to lead saddle bronc average at National Finals Rodeo

Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress kept his lead in the average at the National Finals Rodeo on Saturday night with another impressive ride. Cress finished fourth in the third round with an 85.5-point ride aboard Lancaster & Jones Pro Rodeo's Vertical Horizon.

Cress and Chase Brooks both have totaled 260.5 points through three rounds. Cress remained third in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings as he chases his first world title. He has won more than $206,000 on the year and trails new event leader Stetson Wright by less than $18,000,

Tegan Smith won the event with a 91 while former Sheridan College cowboy Zeke Thurston finished out of the money, placing seventh with an 82 on J Bar J's Shady Lounge.

Cress was the only contestant with Wyoming ties to place in the top six Saturday inside the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Kaycee bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner was 10th with a 79.5 on Legend Rodeo Stock's Illegal Smile. Kaycee Feild won the event with a 90 and Jess Pope, who won the first two rounds and finished third Saturday, took over the lead in the world standings.

In barrel racing, Gillette's Amanda Welsh was eighth with a 13.89-second run to stay fourth in the average and seventh in the world standings. Stevi Hillman won the event with a 13,70.

Former Casper College team roper and header Tyler Wade were seventh with a time of 9.2 seconds. The team of Rhen Richard and Jeremy Buhler won the round with a 4.2.

Creek Young won bull riding with a 92-point ride, with former Northwest College cowboy Shane Proctor one of 11 bull riders who failed to make the 8-second buzzer.

Tristan Martin won the steer wrestling with a 3.7-second run and Caleb Smidt took the tie-down with a 7.1.

Brody Cress headshot 2021

Cress

NFR Tracker

How the five cowboys and one cowgirl with Wyoming ties fared in the third round of the National Finals Rodeo.

Brody Cress

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Hillsdale native and Cheyenne East High School graduate.

SATURDAY: 4th with an 85.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $54,429

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 1st with 260.5 points on three head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 3rd with $206,654 ... trails leader Stetson Wright by $17,778.

Shane Proctor

EVENT: Bull Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Northwest College in Powell.

SATURDAY: Had a no-score.

NFR EARNINGS: $18,941

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 4th with 169.0 points on two head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 10th with $126,869 ... trails leader Sage Kimzey by $188,147.

Cole Reiner

EVENT: Bareback Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Kaycee native graduated from Buffalo and attended Sheridan College and Casper College.

SATURDAY: 10th with a 79.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $37,447

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 4th with 254.0 points on three head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 7th with $145,663 ... trails leader Jess Pope by $44,466.

Zeke Thurston

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Sheridan College.

SATURDAY: 6th with an 82.0-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $33,311

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 3rd with 255.0 points on three head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 5th with $143,113 ... trails leader Stetson Wright by $81,139.

Amanda Welsh

EVENT: Barrel Racing

WYOMING TIES: Native of Gillette.

SATURDAY: 13th with a 13.98-second run.

NFR EARNINGS: $24,167

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 4th with 41.64 seconds on three runs.

WORLD STANDINGS: 7th with $101,086 ... trails leader Hailey Kinsel by $28,554.

Trey Yates

EVENT: Team Roping (heeler)

WYOMING TIES: Attended Eastern Wyoming College, Laramie County CC and Casper College.

SATURDAY: Yates and Tyler Wade were 7th with a time of 9.2 seconds.

NFR EARNINGS: $26,997

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 8th with 13.2 seconds on two runs.

WORLD STANDINGS: 5th with $121,179 ... trails leader Junior Nogueira by $49,968.

