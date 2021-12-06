Brody Cress increases average lead in saddle bronc riding at National Finals Rodeo

Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress extended his lead in the National Finas Rodeo average standings and former Sheridan College cowboy Zeke Thurston moved into the second in the average race after Monday's fifth round.

Cress tied for fourth in the fifth round with an 89.5-point ride on Calgary Stampede's Tokyo Bubbles to give him a five-head score of 435.5 points. The Cheyenne East grad is also third in the world standings, trailing leader Stetson Wright by less than $28,000.

Thurston, a two-time world champion, tied for second in the round with a 90.5 on Powder River Rodeo's Miss Valley and has 434.0 points on five head. The Canadian cowboy is currently fourth in the world standings.

Ryder Wright won the event with a 91, while Stetson Wright tied Thurston for second.

Also Monday, Kaycee's Cole Reiner finished fourth in bareback with an 88.5-point ride on Pickett Pro Rodeo's Night Flight. Reiner is fourth in the average and fifth in the world standings.

Five-time and defending world champ Kaycee Feild won the event to increase his lead in the world standings and take over the lead in the average. Feild now has 26 round wins to surpass Bobby Motes for the most bareback round wins in PRCA history.

Gillette's Amanda Welsh was ninth in the barrel racing with a 13.79-second run. The NFR rookie is fourth in the average and fifth in the world standings. Emily Beisel won the event with a 13.43.

Former Casper College cowboy Trey Yates and team roping partner Tyler Wade had a no-score. The team of Coleman Proctor and Logan Medlin had the fastest time of the night with a 3.8.

Shane Proctor, the former Northwest College cowboy, failed to make the buzzer in bull riding and posted his third consecutive no-score. Stetson Wright had a 94.5-point ride to win the round.

Other event winners Monday were steer wrestler Tyler Pearson and tie-down roper Marty Yates.

