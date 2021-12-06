 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NATIONAL FINALS RODEO

Brody Cress increases average lead in saddle bronc riding at National Finals Rodeo

  • 0

Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress extended his lead in the National Finas Rodeo average standings and former Sheridan College cowboy Zeke Thurston moved into the second in the average race after Monday's fifth round.

Cress tied for fourth in the fifth round with an 89.5-point ride on Calgary Stampede's Tokyo Bubbles to give him a five-head score of 435.5 points. The Cheyenne East grad is also third in the world standings, trailing leader Stetson Wright by less than $28,000.

Thurston, a two-time world champion, tied for second in the round with a 90.5 on Powder River Rodeo's Miss Valley and has 434.0 points on five head. The Canadian cowboy is currently fourth in the world standings.

Ryder Wright won the event with a 91, while Stetson Wright tied Thurston for second.

Also Monday, Kaycee's Cole Reiner finished fourth in bareback with an 88.5-point ride on Pickett Pro Rodeo's Night Flight. Reiner is fourth in the average and fifth in the world standings.

People are also reading…

Five-time and defending world champ Kaycee Feild won the event to increase his lead in the world standings and take over the lead in the average. Feild now has 26 round wins to surpass Bobby Motes for the most bareback round wins in PRCA history.

Gillette's Amanda Welsh was ninth in the barrel racing with a 13.79-second run. The NFR rookie is fourth in the average and fifth in the world standings. Emily Beisel won the event with a 13.43.

Former Casper College cowboy Trey Yates and team roping partner Tyler Wade had a no-score. The team of Coleman Proctor and Logan Medlin had the fastest time of the night with a 3.8.

Shane Proctor, the former Northwest College cowboy, failed to make the buzzer in bull riding and posted his third consecutive no-score. Stetson Wright had a 94.5-point ride to win the round.

Other event winners Monday were steer wrestler Tyler Pearson and tie-down roper Marty Yates.

Brody Cress headshot 2021

Cress

NFR Tracker

How the five cowboys and one cowgirl with Wyoming ties fared in the fifth round of the National Finals Rodeo.

Brody Cress

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Hillsdale native and Cheyenne East High School graduate.

MONDAY: Tied for 4th with an 89.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $63,573

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 1st with 435.5 points on five head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 3rd with $215,798 ... trails leader Stetson Wright by $27,358.

Shane Proctor

EVENT: Bull Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Northwest College in Powell.

MONDAY: Had a no-score.

NFR EARNINGS: $18,941

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 7th with 169.0 points on two head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 11th with $126,869 ... trails leader Sage Kimzey by $188,147.

Cole Reiner

EVENT: Bareback Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Kaycee native graduated from Buffalo and attended Sheridan College and Casper College.

MONDAY: 4th with an 88.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $58,456

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 4th with 428.5 points on five head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 5th with $166,673 ... trails leader Kaycee Feild by $63,454.

Zeke Thurston

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Sheridan College.

MONDAY: Tied for 2nd with a 90.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $68,146

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 2nd with 434.0 points on five head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 4th with $177,948 ... trails leader Stetson Wright by $65,208.

Amanda Welsh

EVENT: Barrel Racing

WYOMING TIES: Native of Gillette.

MONDAY: 9th with a 13.79-second run.

NFR EARNINGS: $55,503

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 4th with 69.04 seconds on five runs.

WORLD STANDINGS: 5th with $111,086 ... trails leader Hailey Kinsel by $32,908.

Trey Yates

EVENT: Team Roping (heeler)

WYOMING TIES: Attended Eastern Wyoming College, Laramie County CC and Casper College.

MONDAY: Yates and Tyler Wade had a no-time.

NFR EARNINGS: $26,997

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 13th with 33.2 seconds on three runs.

WORLD STANDINGS: 9th with $121,179 ... trails leader Junior Nogueira by $76,966.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Derby winner Medina Spirit dies after workout

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News