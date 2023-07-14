Brody Cress knows what it takes to make it to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

The saddle bronc rider from Hillsdale also knows what it takes to win a buckle at the season-ending rodeo, with three NFR average titles (2017, ‘19, ‘21) to prove it.

That just leaves one thing left for Cress to leave Vegas with in December: a world championship gold buckle. He’s come close, finishing second in the final world standings in both 2017 and 2019 and third in 2021.

He’s trying to put himself in position for that coveted gold buckle this season. He currently sits 11th in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with more than $76,000 after earning more than $20,000 during Cowboy Christmas last week.

“It’s always nice where you can get on a good run where you draw some nice horses and have stuff go right,” Cress said after his 82-point ride on Mo Betta Rodeo’s Warlock at the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo on Tuesday. “Because when things don’t go right you’re sitting there fighting your head and wondering what you need to fix. So when you can put a good run together and win some money it just gives you a lot of momentum.”

He continued that momentum Thursday with an 86.5 on Big Bend Rodeo’s Broken Camp to take the lead at the Ute Stampede in Nephi, Utah.

“There is so much talent in the bronc riding these days that you have to show up and do your job every time if you want to win,” Cress explained. “So being able to pick up some wins and get some momentum has me excited for the rest of the summer. We’ve got a lot of rodeos left in a short amount of time.”

The six-time NFR qualifier (2017-22) is hoping to make the most of his chances as he looks to move up in the standings and secure another trip to Vegas. Once Cress gets there he’s ready to make another push to win it all.

“I think the main thing I’ve got to do is stay out of my own way,” he said. “I get to thinking too much and worrying about too much instead of just trusting that I know how to ride broncs.”

No one has ever doubted that Cress knows how to ride broncs. The 27-year-old has won nearly $1.5 million in his career and is the only saddle bronc rider to ever win three consecutive titles at Cheyenne Frontier Days (2017-19).

Despite the long haul of the rodeo season, Cress enters the end-of-the-summer run healthier than he has been in previous years.

“I’ve been fighting a little bit of stuff with my back and hips,” he said, “but they’re finally starting to come out of it a little bit so I’m excited for the rest of the year. No major injuries, which is awesome.

“If it’s the little injuries you can deal with those and ride through them, especially if it’s just for 10 seconds at a time you should be able to push through it.

“I need to enjoy that I get to do this for a living and just go at it.”