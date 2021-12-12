 Skip to main content
NATIONAL FINALS RODEO

Brody Cress wins third saddle bronc average title at National Finals Rodeo

Saddle bronc rider Brody Cress won the average title at the National Finals Rodeo on Saturday night in Las Vegas, but the Hillsdale cowboy also missed out on a chance to claim his first world championship.

Cress, who had led the average race since early in the rodeo, entered the 10th and final round at the Thomas & Mack Center third in the world standings behind Utah brothers Stetson and Ryder Wright. Cress was in position to overtake both if he could place in the top six. But he finished out of the money with an 87-point ride on Brookman Rodeo's Flirtatious while Stetson won the round with a 93 and Ryder tied for third with an 89.5.

When it all shook out, Spencer won his first saddle bronc world title, finishing with $343,524, followed by Ryder with $342,337 and Cress with $325,746. Spencer also claimed his third consecutive all-around title with a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association record $585,550.

Former Sheridan College cowboy and two-time world champion Zeke Thurston was fifth in the round with an 89-point ride on Andrews Rodeo's All or Nothin. Thurston finished third in the average and fifth in the world standings.

Kaycee bareback rider Cole Reiner failed to mark his horse out and finished with a no-score. He wrapped up his second NFR by finishing ninth in the average and seventh in the world standings with more than $190,000 for the year.

Jess Pope won the round with a 92 to give him the average title. Utah's Kaycee Feild won his record sixth world title.

Sage Kimzey claimed his seventh world title in bull riding, securing the win when he tied for second in the round and Stetson Wright failed to make the 8-second buzzer. Former Northwest College cowboy Shane Proctor had a no-score and finished 14th in the world standings.

In barrel racing, Hailey Kinsel saw her chance for a three-peat disappear when she knocked over the second barrel. Kinsel's miscue allowed Jordon Briggs to overtake her and win her first world title. Gillette's Amanda Welsh was seventh in the round with a 13.74-second run and finished seventh in the world standings in her NFR debut.

Former Casper College team roper and Tyler Wade finished second in the round with a 3.7-second run to close a tough NFR for the duo. Kaleb Driggers (header) and Junior Nogueira (heeler) won the world titles.

In other events, tie-down roper Caleb Smidt won the average as well as his third world title and Tyler Waguespack won his third steer wrestling gold buckle.

Brody Cress headshot 2021

Cress

NFR Tracker

How the five cowboys and one cowgirl with Wyoming ties fared in the 10th and final round of the National Finals Rodeo.

Brody Cress

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Hillsdale native and Cheyenne East High School graduate.

SATURDAY: 8th with an 87.0-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $183,521

FINISH IN NFR AVERAGE: 1st with 859.0 points on 10 head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 3rd with $325,746 ... finished $17,778 behind winner Stetson Wright.

Shane Proctor

EVENT: Bull Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Northwest College in Powell.

SATURDAY: Had a no-score.

NFR EARNINGS: $28,941

FINISH IN NFR AVERAGE: 11th with 169.0 points on two head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 14th with $126,869 ... finished $256,606 behind winner Sage Kimzey.

Cole Reiner

EVENT: Bareback Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Kaycee native graduated from Buffalo and attended Sheridan College and Casper College.

SATURDAY: Had a no-score.

NFR EARNINGS: $91,971

FINISH IN NFR AVERAGE: 9th with 765.5 points on nine head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 7th with $190,187 ... finished $167,232 behind winner Kaycee Feild.

Zeke Thurston

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Sheridan College.

SATURDAY: 5th with an 89.0-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $129,527

FINISH IN NFR AVERAGE: 3rd with 837.5 points on 10 head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 5th with $229,329 ... finished $94,195 behind winner Stetson Wright.

Amanda Welsh

EVENT: Barrel Racing

WYOMING TIES: Native of Gillette.

SATURDAY: 7th with a 13.74-second run.

NFR EARNINGS: $78,146

FINISH IN NFR AVERAGE: 8th with 148.01 seconds on 10 runs.

WORLD STANDINGS: 7th with $155,065 ... finished $142,395 behind winner Jordon Briggs.

Trey Yates

EVENT: Team Roping (heeler)

WYOMING TIES: Attended Eastern Wyoming College, Laramie County CC and Casper College.

SATURDAY: Yates and Tyler Wade were 2nd with a 3.7-second ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $67,477

FINISH IN NFR AVERAGE: 15th with 50.2 seconds on six runs.

WORLD STANDINGS: 10th with $151,659 ... finished $ Junior Nogueira by $125,593.

