Bronc rider Clayson Hutchings hopes to continue winning ways in Wyoming

“Just try to not get too in your head and stick to what you know,” he said. “Try not to overthink too many things.”

Bull riding

It’s been a matter of survival for the bull riders who have been fortunate enough to do so through the event’s first two go-rounds.

No bull rider has been able to cover his first two rides so far. Three Rivers College’s Cole Skender still sits atop the average (84.5), but he has yet to attempt his second go-round. That will happen during Tuesday’s slack.

Casper College’s Quinten Taylor posted a first go-round score of 79.5 and had a chance to add to it Monday, but he fell off his bull, Madd Hatter, less than 2 seconds into his ride. Sul Ross State’s Tristen Hutchings, one of just three riders to cover Monday, has the highest score of the second go-round so far at 77.5.

“Right now, I feel a lot better. After yesterday, I was kind of beating myself up,” Hutchings said of his no-score Sunday. “But I just came in and had fun today, and I’m winning (the second go-round) right now.