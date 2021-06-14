Bronc rider Clayson Hutchings hopes to continue winning ways in Wyoming

Clayson Hutchings kept his comments short, sweet and accurate.
“Wyoming has been good to me so far,” Utah State Eastern’s freshman bronc rider said.
Two years ago, Hutchings capped his high school career by making the trip to Rock Springs to compete in the National High School Finals Rodeo. He left there a national saddle bronc champion.
Hutchings, a Utah native, has returned to the Cowboy State this week as a competitor at the College National Finals Rodeo, where he hopes to leave the Ford Wyoming Center with another bronc riding title by the end of the week. He’s at least put himself in contention through the first couple of days of competition.
“I definitely would like to keep the luck and keep it rolling,” Hutchings said.
Hutchings turned in a score of 73.5 during his second go-round Monday, bringing his average to 147.5. That’s good enough for third place with several bronc riders still waiting to complete their second go-round during Tuesday’s slack.
For the time being, Hutchings trails Clarendon College teammates Weston Patterson (151.0) and Cole Franks (150.0) by less than four points apiece in the average. Franks notched a 77.5 — the third-highest score of the second go-round so far — to vault into second place while Patterson followed up his first go-round of 79 with a 72 to move into the top spot.
Clarendon College’s Keene Justesen and Mesalands Community College’s Preston Ogle each posted a 79 for the highest score of the second go-around so far after failing to score Sunday.
Patterson is going through his first CNFR experience as a freshman, but he’s not the first member of his family to take part in the event.
His father, Ed, a former steel wrestler, previously competed at the college finals.
“I had a lot of confidence coming into here,” Patterson said. “I’ve been pro rodeoing a little bit and done some circuit rodeos. So kind of coming in here, I’d been riding good and riding hot. Even though being a freshman and my first time, I kind of got to ride at some bigger-level stuff like at the high school national finals and all of that.
“I guess it was kind of not very nerve-wracking or anything. It’s just kind of another rodeo.”
Hutchings was the only rider in the event to compete in both of Monday’s sections. His first go-round, which notched a score of 74, was a re-ride.
“It’s a little more physically challenging I’d say,” Hutchings said of doing two rides in one day. “I’m more sore today than I would be after just one.”
Covering on both of them has Hutchings heavily in the mix once again in a state where he’s used to winning.
“Just try to not get too in your head and stick to what you know,” he said. “Try not to overthink too many things.”
Bull riding
It’s been a matter of survival for the bull riders who have been fortunate enough to do so through the event’s first two go-rounds.
No bull rider has been able to cover his first two rides so far. Three Rivers College’s Cole Skender still sits atop the average (84.5), but he has yet to attempt his second go-round. That will happen during Tuesday’s slack.
Casper College’s Quinten Taylor posted a first go-round score of 79.5 and had a chance to add to it Monday, but he fell off his bull, Madd Hatter, less than 2 seconds into his ride. Sul Ross State’s Tristen Hutchings, one of just three riders to cover Monday, has the highest score of the second go-round so far at 77.5.
“Right now, I feel a lot better. After yesterday, I was kind of beating myself up,” Hutchings said of his no-score Sunday. “But I just came in and had fun today, and I’m winning (the second go-round) right now.
“It’s just the nature of bull riding. A lot less get covered in the bull riding. And we are at CNFR, so, for a lot of people, it’s going to get in their head. Just got to roll with the punches and have fun.”