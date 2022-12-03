 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NATIONAL FINALS RODEO

Buffalo bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner finishes in the money in 3rd round of NFR

Cole Reiner finally cashed his first check at the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in the third round Saturday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The Buffalo bareback bronc rider scored 83.5 points on J Bar J's Night Lizard to earn $7,462, but dropped to third in the world standings after leader Jess Pope won the round with an 86.5.

Reiner entered the NFR leading Pope by nearly $1,000 but now trails the Waverly, Kansas, cowboy by more than $50,000 and current No. 2 Kaycee Feild by nearly $4,000.

Two other cowboys with Wyoming ties -- Tanner Butner from Daniel and former Sheridan College cowboy Zeke Thurston -- also earned money Saturday night. Both saddle bronc riders tied for sixth in the round with 87.0-point rides.

Thurston, a two-time world champ, is second in the NFR average with 260.0 points on three head. Butner, competing in his first NFR, is seventh in the average with 252.5 points on three head. Round 3 winner Lefty Holman leads the average with 264.0 points.

Hillsdale's Brody Cress tied for 14th in saddle bronc with a 79.0. He dropped to fourth in the world standings behind leader Sage Newman; Thurston is fifth in the standings and Butner is 14th.

Former Central Wyoming College bareback bronc rider Ty Breuer was 10th in the round with a 79.5.

And former Casper College team roper Trey Yates, along with partner Tyler Wade, placed eighth in the round with a 4.8-second run.

In addition to Pope and Holman, other Round 3 winners were bull riders JR Stratford and Garrett Smith, tie-down roper Cory Solomon, steer wrestler Stetson Jorgensen, team ropers Tanner Tomlinson and Patrick Smith and barrel racer Hailey Kinsel.

NFR Tracker

How the six cowboys with Wyoming ties fared in the third round of the National Finals Rodeo.

Ty Breuer

EVENT: Bareback Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Central Wyoming College.

SATURDAY: 10th with a 79.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $1,555

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 8th with 248.0 points on three head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 14th with $115,749 ... trails leader Jess Pope by $117,400.

Tanner Butner

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Daniel native.

SATURDAY: Tied for 6th with an 87.0-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $19,742

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 7th with 252.5 points on three head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 14th with $133,481 ... trails leader Sage Newman by $174,868.

Brody Cress

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Hillsdale native and Cheyenne East High School graduate.

SATURDAY: Tied for 14th with a 79.0-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $6,063

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 12th with 237.5 points on three head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 3rd with $198,707 ... trails leader Sage Newman by $109,642.

Cole Reiner

EVENT: Bareback Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Buffalo native attended Sheridan College and Casper College.

SATURDAY: 5th with an 83.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $7,462

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 7th with 250.0 points on three head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 3rd with $178,432 ... trails leader Jess Pope by $54,717.

Zeke Thurston

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Sheridan College.

SATURDAY: Tied for 6th with an 87.0-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $39,795

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 2nd with 260.0 points on three head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 5th with $193,633 ... trails leader Sage Newman by $114,716.

Trey Yates

EVENT: Team Roping (heeler)

WYOMING TIES: Attended Eastern Wyoming College, Laramie County CC and Casper College.

SATURDAY: Yates and partner Tyler Wade were 8th a 4.8-second run.

NFR EARNINGS: n/a

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: Tied for 7th with 10.2 seconds on two runs.

WORLD STANDINGS: 12th with $105,011 ... trails leader Junior Nogueira by $164,812.

