Buffalo's Cole Reiner continues to make push for top spot in PRCA bareback standings

Cole Reiner is putting the finishing touches on a July to remember.

The bareback bronc rider from Buffalo, who began the month No. 4 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings, is now No. 2 and within striking distance of leader Jess Pope. Reiner currently has earned more than $117,000 on the season and trails Pope by a little more than $4,000.

The former Casper College cowboy entered July trailing Pope by more than $46,000 but has won more than $47,000 this month while Pope, who has been slowed by an injury, has won just $5,000.

Reiner began the month by winning the title at the Cody Stampede and two weeks ago he won both the Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo and the Sheridan WYO Rodeo. Those three titles put nearly $19,000 in Reiner's bank account as he makes a push for his third consecutive trip to the National Finals Rodeo.

This past weekend at the California Rodeo Salinas Reiner tied for fourth in the first round, won the finals with an 88-point ride on Four Star Rodeo's Dirty Harry to finish second in the average to pocket more than $7,800. He'll look to keep things rolling this week when he competes at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

In addition to Reiner, two-time NFR average champ Brody Cress from Hillsdale is No. 2 in saddle bronc with $136,000 and Tanner Butner from Daniel is No. 15 in saddle bronc with more than $64,000. Steer wrestler Payden McIntyre from Douglas is No. 17 in the world standings with nearly $44,000 on the season.

Two other cowboys with Wyoming ties are inside the top 15, which would earn them a spot in the season-ending NFR. Two-time world champ Zeke Thurston, who competed at Sheridan College, is No. 8 in saddle bronc; and former Central Wyoming College cowboy Ty Breuer is No. 15 in bareback.

This year's NFR is Dec. 1-10 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.