Presented By Wind River Casino Sports
top story

Buffalo's Cole Reiner leads bareback standings heading into National Finals Rodeo

Cole Reiner at Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo

Buffalo bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner competes on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Hitman at the Central Wyoming Rodeo on June 16 in Casper. Reiner won the short-go round with an 87.5-point ride.

 Jackie Jensen, PRCA

A world-class run by Cole Reiner during Cowboy Christmas helped the bareback bronc rider from Buffalo vault to the top of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings.

Now the former Sheridan College and Casper College cowboy is looking to put together another hot streak to win his first world championship at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. The 10-night event runs Thursday through Dec. 10 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Reiner, who is competing in his third consecutive NFR, has won $160,971 for the season, with Jess Pope of Waverly, Kansas, just $1,712 back.

Reiner entered July trailing Pope by more than $46,000 but won more than $41,000 in the month while Pope, who was slowed by an injury, won just $5,000. The former T-Bird began the month by winning the title at the Cody Stampede and later won the Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo in Casper, the Sheridan WYO Rodeo and the California Rodeo Salinas.

After Pope moved back to the top of the leader board late in the season, Reiner won the Madison (Indiana) Pro Rodeo on Sept. 24 to pocket more than $3,000 and finish the regular season leading the world.

Two other Wyoming natives will also be competing for the coveted gold buckle: saddle bronc riders Brody Cress from Hillsdale and Tanner Butner from Daniel. Cress, a Cheyenne East graduate, is competing in his sixth consecutive NFR while Butner is making his first appearance at the Thomas & Mack.

Cress is third in the world standings with $182,645. He won his third NFR average title last year, finishing with 859 points on 10 head and winning $183,521.

The 25-year-old Butner qualified in the No. 15 spot with $103,739.

In addition, Meeteetse bullfighter Dusty Tuckness, the 10-time Bullfighter of the Year, will be making his return to the NFR after suffering a broken leg in Round 9 of last year's finals.

Three other cowboys with Wyoming ties -- saddle bronc rider Zeke Thurston, team roping heeler Trey Yates and bareback bronc rider Ty Breuer -- will be competing.

Thurston is making his eighth consecutive appearance at the NFR. The former Sheridan College cowboy is a two-time world champion (2016, '19) and enters this year's NFR sixth in the world standings with $143.838.

Yates, who won a College National Finals Rodeo championship in 2018 while competing for Casper College, is here for the third year. He won the NFR average title in 2018 roping with Aaron Tsinigine. Yates is currently 10th in the world standings with $95,011.

Breuer qualified for his sixth NFR, finishing the regular season 14th with $104,195. He won the CNFR title while competing for Central Wyoming College in 2010.

Cole Reiner 2022 headshot

Reiner

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN

NFR Tracker

WHAT: Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas.

WHEN: The 10-day event begins Thursday and runs through Dec. 10.

COWBOYS IN VEGAS: Buffalo's Cole Reiner sits atop the PRCA world standings in bareback bronc riding. Hillsdale's Brody Cress is No. 3 and Daniel's Tanner Butner is No. 15 in saddle bronc. Meeteetse's Dusty Tuckness is one of the bullfighters.

Wyoming NFR Profiles

Ty Breuer

EVENT: Bareback Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Central Wyoming College.

PRCA STANDING: 14th with $104,195 ... trails leader Cole Reiner by $56,776.

NFR APPEARANCE: 6th (2013, 2016-19, '22)

BEST FINISH: 12th in 2018.

Tanner Butner

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Daniel native.

PRCA STANDING: 15th with $103,739 ... trails leader Sage Newman by $149,452.

NFR APPEARANCE: 1st

Brody Cress

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Hillsdale native and Cheyenne East High School graduate.

PRCA STANDING: 3rd with $182,645 ... trails leader Sage Newman by $70,546.

NFR APPEARANCE: 6th (2017-22)

BEST FINISH: 2nd in 2017 and '19; won NFR average titles in 2017, '19 and '21.

Cole Reiner

EVENT: Bareback Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Buffalo native attended Sheridan College and Casper College.

PRCA STANDING: 1st with $160,971.

NFR APPEARANCE: 3rd (2020-22)

BEST FINISH: 5th in 2020

Zeke Thurston

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Sheridan College.

PRCA STANDING: 6th with $143,838 ... trails leader Sage Newman by $109,353.

NFR APPEARANCE: 8th (2015-22)

BEST FINISH: Won world titles in 2016 and '19.

Trey Yates

EVENT: Team Roping (heeler)

WYOMING TIES: Attended Eastern Wyoming College, Laramie County CC and Casper College.

PRCA STANDING: 10th with $95,011 ... trails leader Junior Nogueira by $132,867.

NFR APPEARANCE: 3rd (2018, '21-22)

BEST FINISH: 3rd in 2018; won NFR average in 2018.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

