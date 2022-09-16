Buffalo's Cole Reiner leads PRCA bareback bronc riding standings

Cole Reiner has already secured his third consecutive trip to the National Finals Rodeo. Now the bareback bronc rider from Buffalo who competed at Casper College is in position to win his first world championship.

Reiner enters the final weeks of the 2022 regular season atop the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with $150,790. Jess Pope is right behind with nearly $150,000 for the season.

Reiner is one of just five cowboys with Wyoming ties currently in position to qualify for the season-ending NFR, which takes place Dec. 1-10 in Las Vegas. The top 15 contestants in the final PRCA standings advance to the NFR.

Hillsdale's Brody Cress sits third in the saddle bronc standings with nearly $175,000, former Sheridan College cowboy Zeke Thurston is sixth in saddle bronc, former Casper College team roper Trey Yates is 10th in the heeler standings and former Central Wyoming College bareback bronc rider is 15th. Tanner Butner, a saddle bronc rider from Daniel, is currently 16th. Butner, with $92,996 on the season, is just $325 back of No. 15 Sterling Crawley.

In addition to Reiner, other event leaders are Stetson Wright (all-around and bull riding), Sage Newman (saddle bronc), Stetson Jorgenson (steer wrestling), Shad Mayfield (tie-down roping) and the team roping duo of Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira.