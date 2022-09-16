 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Wind River Casino Sports
PRO RODEO

Buffalo's Cole Reiner leads PRCA bareback bronc riding standings

  • 0
Cress action at Frontier Days

Hillsdale's Brody Cress competes in saddle bronc riding during the 2018 Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo final go-round at Frontier Park in Cheyenne. Cress is currently No. 3 in the PRCA saddle bronc standings.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle, courtesy

Cole Reiner has already secured his third consecutive trip to the National Finals Rodeo. Now the bareback bronc rider from Buffalo who competed at Casper College is in position to win his first world championship.

Reiner enters the final weeks of the 2022 regular season atop the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with $150,790. Jess Pope is right behind with nearly $150,000 for the season.

Reiner is one of just five cowboys with Wyoming ties currently in position to qualify for the season-ending NFR, which takes place Dec. 1-10 in Las Vegas. The top 15 contestants in the final PRCA standings advance to the NFR.

Hillsdale's Brody Cress sits third in the saddle bronc standings with nearly $175,000, former Sheridan College cowboy Zeke Thurston is sixth in saddle bronc, former Casper College team roper Trey Yates is 10th in the heeler standings and former Central Wyoming College bareback bronc rider is 15th. Tanner Butner, a saddle bronc rider from Daniel, is currently 16th. Butner, with $92,996 on the season, is just $325 back of No. 15 Sterling Crawley.

People are also reading…

In addition to Reiner, other event leaders are Stetson Wright (all-around and bull riding), Sage Newman (saddle bronc), Stetson Jorgenson (steer wrestling), Shad Mayfield (tie-down roping) and the team roping duo of Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira.

Inside

PRCA world standings. Page B3

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News