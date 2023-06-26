Pro rodeo standings

PRCA/WPRA standings through June 24

ALL-AROUND: 1, Stetson Wright, Milford, UT, $202,331; 2, Brushton Minton, Witter Springs, CA, $83,024; 3, Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Alberta, $71,820; 4, Marcus Theriot, Lumberton, MS, $53,042; 5, Trevor Hale, Perryton, TX, $49,587.

BAREBACK BRONC RIDING: 1, Keenan Hayes, Hayden, CO, $131,316; 2, Leighton Berry, Weatherford, TX, $126,881; 3, Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, TX, $94,766; 4, Kaycee Feild, Genola, UT, $72,893; 5, Jayco Roper, Oktaha, OK, $68,413; 6, Kade Sonnier, Carencro, LA, $56,455; 7, Cole Reiner, Buffalo, $56,137; 8, Clayton Biglow, Clements, CA, $55,302; 9, Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, LA, $49,843; 10, Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, MN, $49,805; 11, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, IA, $49,055; 12, Jacob Lees, Caldwell, ID, $49,916; 13, Dean Thompson, Altamont, UT, $47,975; 14, Luke Thrash, Bastrop, LA, $47,179; 15, Jacek Frost, Browns Valley, CA, $46,423; 35, Donny Proffit, Diamondville, $24,671.

SADDLE BRONC RIDING: 1, Sage Newman, Melstone, MT, $136,096; 2, Stetson Wright, Milford, UT, $124,478; 3, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, $120,235; 4, Kade Bruno, Challis, ID, $105,589; 5, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, $76,260; 6, Layton Green, Millarville, Alberta, $74,003; 7, Ryder Wright, Beaver, UT, $72,695; 8, Wyatt Casper, Miami, TX, $68,575; 9, Ben Andersen, Eckville, Alberta, $66,483; 10, Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, MT, $61,538; 11, Tanner Butner, Daniel, $59,666; 12, Jacobs Crawley, Stephenville, TX, $55,422; 13, Brody Cress, Hillsdale, $53,462; 14, Lefty Holman, Visalia, CA, $52,693; 15, Ryder Sanford, Sulphur, CA, $51,363; 18, Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, SD, $41,904; 19, Brody Wells, Powell, $41,274; 22, Q Taylor, Casper, $40,269.

BULL RIDING: 1, Ky Hamilton, Australia, $138,094; 2, Stetson Wright, Milford, UT, $129,967; 3, Josh Frost, Randlett, UT, $125,147; 4, Jestyn Woodward, Custer, SD, $99,171; 5, Jeff Askey, Athens, TX, $97,919; 6, Sage Kimzey, Salado, TX, $84,798; 7, Trey Holston, Fort Scott, KS, $81,509; 8, T Parker, Winnie, TX, $68,476; 9, Tristen Hutchings, Monteview, ID, $67,811; 10, Cullen Telfer, Plant City, FL, $66,289; 11, Trevor Reiste, Linden, IA, $62,935; 12, Ernie Courson, Okeechobee, FL, $60,386; 13, Creek Young, Rogersville, MO, $59,932; 14, Cody Teel, Kountze, TX, $59,432; 15, Hayes Weight, Goshen, UT, $55,633.

STEER WRESTLING: 1, Dalton Massey, Hermiston, OR, $104,4465; 2, Jesse Brown, Baker City, OR, $69,094; 3, Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, LA, $62,292; 4, Jacob Talley, Keatchie, LA, $60,182; 5, Will Lummus, Byhalia, MS, $55,523; 6, J.D. Struxness, Milan, MN, $51,831; 7, Ty Erickson, Helena, MT, $47,066; 8, Cody Devers, Balko, OK, $45,237; 9, Bridger Anderson, Carrington, ND, $41,338; 10, Stan Branco, Chowchilla, CA, $41,249; 11, Tucker Allen, Oak View, CA, $39,793; 12, Stephen Culling, Fort St. John, BC, $38,413; 13, Cash Robb, Altamont, UT, $38,084; 14, Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, AL, $36,305; 15, Stockton Graves, Alva, OK, $34,916.

TIE-DOWN ROPING: 1, Riley Webb, Denton, TX, $147,403; 2, Shad Mayfield, Clovis, NM, $75,636; 3, Hunter Herrin, Apache, OK, $65,742; 4, Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, TX, $62,684; 5, Brushton Minton, Witter Springs, CA, $59,679; 6, Riley Pruitt, Gering, NE, $53,055; 7, Haven Meged, Miles City, MT, $50,028; 8, Michael Otero, Lowndesboro, AL, $49,827; 9, Blane Cox, Cameron, TX, $49,329; 10, Cory Solomon, Prairie View, TX, $48,895; 11, Trevor Hale, Perryton, TX, $46,334; 12, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX, $42,221; 13, Ty Harris, San Angelo, TX, $42,049; 14, John Douch, Huntsville, TX, $39,257; 15, Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, LA, $38,923.

TEAM ROPING (HEADERS): 1, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, UT, $92,347; 2, Andrew Ward, Edmond, OK, $68,793; 3, Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, AL, $67,541; 4, Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, GA, $63,495; 5, Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, FL, $59,893; 6, Cody Snow, Los Olivos, CA, $46,659; 7, J.C. Yeahquo, Mandaree, ND, $45,645; 8, Tanner Tomlinson, Angleton, TX, $42,302; 9, Marcus Theriot, Lumberton, MS, $40,451; 10, Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, AZ, $37,075; 11, Jr. Dees, Aurora, SD, $36,049; 12, Keven Daniel, Franklin, TN, $35,242; 13, Coy Rahlmann, Ellsinore, MO, $35,160; 14, Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK, $33,332; 15, Jake Clay, Sapulpa, OK, $33,208.

TEAM ROPING (HEELERS): 1, Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta, $92,347; 2, Buddy Hawkins, Stephenville, TX, $68,793; 3, Junior Nunes Nogueira, Spain, $63,495; 4, Levi Lord, Sturgis, SD, $59,893; 5, Justin Davis, Cottonwood, CA, $55,530; 6, Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, TX, $45,802; 7, L.J.Yeahquo, Mandaree, ND, $45,645; 8, Patrick Smith, Lipan, TX, $42,302; 9, Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, OK, $41,738; 10, Traves Gray, Jay, OK, $41,539; 11, Cole Curry, Liberty, MS, $40,451; 12, Ross Ashford, Lott, TX, $36,049; 13, Jonathan Torres, Ocala, FL, $35,377; 14, Brady Minor, Ellensburg, WA, $32,792; 15, Hunter Koch, Vernon, TX, $32, 468; 27, Trey Yates, Pueblo, CO, $27,101; 28, Sid Sporer, Cody, $26,694.

BARREL RACING: 1, Jordon Briggs, Tolar, TX, $87,509; 2, Kassie Mowry, Dublin, TX, $66,744; 3, Sissy Winn, Chapman, TX, $52,408; 4, Jackie Ganter, Abilene, TX, $51,118; 5, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, TX, $47,551; 6, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, TX, $47,541; 7, Kelly Allen, Stephenville, TX, $44,189; 8, Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, OK, $43,693; 9, Jimmie Smith-Tew, McDade, TX, $40,271; 10, Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, SD, $40.235; 11, Dona Kay Rule, Minco, OK, $39,599; 12, Summer Kosel, Glenham, SD, $39,284; 13, Molly Otto, Grand Forks, ND, $38,622; 13, Sara Winkleman, Big Lake, MN, $35,612; 15, Taycie Matthews, Wynne, AR, $35,538; 28, Amanda Welsh, Stephenville, TX, $24,004.

BREAKAWAY ROPING: 1, Hali Williams, Comanche, TX, $104,450; 2, Martha Angelone, Stephenville, TX, $53,449; 3, Cheyanne Guillory, Kingston, OK, $51,003; 4, Joey Williams, Volborg, MT, $44,123; 5, Tiffany Schieck, Floresville, TX, $43,596; 6, Erin Johnson, Fowler, CO, $38,631; 7, Danielle Lowman, Gilbert, AZ, $36,448; 8, Sarah Angelone, Lipan, TX, $36,054; 9, Shelby Boisjoli, Stephenville, TX, $34,363; 10, Jackie Crawford, Stephenville, TX, $33,678; 11, Kelsie Domer, Dublin, TX, $33,311; 12, Josie Conner, Iowa, LA, $32,629; 13, Jordan Jo Hollabaugh, Springtown, TX, $27,791; 14, Samantha Fulton, Miller, SD, $27,013; 15, Madison Outhier, Fulshear, TX, $24,723.