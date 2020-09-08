 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo's Cole Reiner moves to 13th in PRCA bareback standings
View Comments
PRO RODEO

Buffalo's Cole Reiner moves to 13th in PRCA bareback standings

{{featured_button_text}}
CNFR - Monday

Former Casper College bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner rides Brookman Rodeo's HMMM during last year's slack at the College National Finals Rodeo at the Casper Events Center.

 File, Star-Tribune

Buffalo's Cole Reiner jumped one spot in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association bareback bronc riding standings over the weekend, going from 14th to 13th heading into the final three weeks of the season. The top 15 competitors in each event qualify for the season-ending National Finals Rodeo.

Reiner won nearly $4,200 last week and has now pocketed more than $37,000 for the season. The former Sheridan College and Casper College cowboy won $2,050 at the Yellow Stone Riggin Rally in Darby, Montana; finished second at the Lake County Round-up In Lakeview, Oregon, to win $1,450; and pocketed more than $800 by finishing fourth at the Evanston Cowboy Days.

Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress remained third in the world standings with nearly $88,000 for the season.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News