Buffalo's Cole Reiner moves to 13th in PRCA bareback standings

Buffalo's Cole Reiner jumped one spot in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association bareback bronc riding standings over the weekend, going from 14th to 13th heading into the final three weeks of the season. The top 15 competitors in each event qualify for the season-ending National Finals Rodeo.

Reiner won nearly $4,200 last week and has now pocketed more than $37,000 for the season. The former Sheridan College and Casper College cowboy won $2,050 at the Yellow Stone Riggin Rally in Darby, Montana; finished second at the Lake County Round-up In Lakeview, Oregon, to win $1,450; and pocketed more than $800 by finishing fourth at the Evanston Cowboy Days.