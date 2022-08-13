Buffalo's Cole Reiner still No. 2 in PRCA bareback world standings

Buffalo bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner continues to make a push for the top spot in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with just six weeks remaining in the regular season.

The former Casper College cowboy is currently No. 2 in the PRCA with $125,929 on the season. Jess Pope leads the standings with $127,647 and two-time world champ Tim O'Connell is third with $125,577.

The standings could change this weekend, though, as Reiner is sitting second at the Cache County Fair & Rodeo in Logan, Utah, heading into the final performance Saturday night. In addition, Reiner, Pope and O'Connell are all scheduled to compete in the final performance of the Farm-City Pro Rodeo on Saturday night in Hermiston, Oregon.

Reiner, who is chasing his third consecutive trip to the National Finals Rodeo, finished fifth in the world in 2020 and seventh last year. The 23-year-old last week split first place with Austin Foss at the Mountain Valley Stampede in Heber City, Utah. Reiner's 88-point ride on Powder River Rodeo's All Eyes On Me earned him nearly $3,000.

He is one of six cowboys with Wyoming ties currently on track for a top-15 finish in the world standings that would put them in Las Vegas for the NFR on Dec. 1-10.

Former Central Wyoming College bareback bronc rider Ty Breuer is No. 15.

In saddle bronc riding, Hillsdale's Brody Cress is No. 3 while former Sheridan College cowboy Zeke Thurston is No. 6. Cress is a three-time NFR average champ (2017, '19 and '21); Thurston won world titles in 2016 and '19. And Tanner Butner from Daniel is No. 15 as he seeks his first trip to the NFR.

Shane Proctor, who rodeoed at Northwest College in Powell, is No. 16 in bull riding. While that puts him outside the top 15, seven-time world champ Sage Kimzey, who is currently No. 5 in the world standings, is out for the season with an injury.