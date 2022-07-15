Buffalo's Cole Reiner wins 1st round of bareback at Central Wyoming Rodeo

Apparently nobody told Buffalo's Cole Reiner that Cowboy Christmas ended July 5.

The bareback bronc rider continued his impressive July at the Central Wyoming Rodeo on Friday night in Casper, winning the first round with an 87.5-point ride on Fettig Pro Rodeo's Ace of Spades to earn nearly $3,000.

Reiner, who has won more than $27,000 this month, is currently No. 3 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with $96,722 for the season. The two-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier should add to that total this weekend as he leads the Sheridan WYO Rodeo after his arena-record 89.5-point ride earlier this week.

The former Sheridan College and Casper College cowboy enjoyed a solid Cowboy Christmas -- a nine-day stretch that ran from June 27 to July 5 -- as he finished in the money in all five rodeos he entered and pocketed nearly $23,000. He celebrated the Fourth of July weekend by winning the Cody Stampede, finishing second at the St. Paul (Oregon) Rodeo and third at the Oakley Independence Day Rodeo in Oakley City, Utah.

Friday night, Reiner was the first man out of the chutes and he brought the crowd to its feet with his ride on Ace of Spades. He'll look to continue his winning ways in the short round Saturday at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds Outdoor Arena.

***

Two other cowboys jumped to the top of the leader board Friday as team ropers Riley Minor and Brady Minor had a 4.3-second run to win the first round and earn $3,475 apiece.

Riley is a 10-time NFR qualifier, who entered the week as the No. 10 header in the world standings, while Brady, his older brother, is a 12-time NFR qualifier and is the No 11 heeler.

Reiner and the Minor brothers were among 12 cowboys who won money Friday.

Steer wrestler Shane Frey tied for second with a 3.6-second run.

In team roping, Erich Rogers and Paden Bray tied for fourth with a time of 5.0 seconds and Jaxson Tucker and Wyatt Cox tied for seventh with a 5.1.

Bareback riders Keenan Hayes and Tilden Hooper both had 82-point rides to tie for seventh.

And in saddle bronc riding, Will Pollock and University of Wyoming cowboy Garrett Uptain tied for second with 82-point rides.

***

Other first-round winners were:

Saddle bronc rider Isaac Diaz with 84.5 points on Rocky Mountain Rodeo's Midnight.

Bull riders Dawson Gleaves and Hayes Weight tied for the top spot with 89.5 points each. Gleaves got his mark on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Predator; Weight rode Big Rafter Rodeo's Times Up for the same score.

Newt Novich won the steer wrestling with a 3.5-second run.

Lane Livingston was the tie-down roping champ with an 8.8.

Summer Kosel won the barrel racing with a time of 17.12 seconds.