 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Wind River Casino Sports
top story
NATIONAL FINALS RODEO

Buffalo's Cole Reiner wins 4th round of bareback riding at National Finals Rodeo

  • 0
Cole Reiner victory lap

Buffalo's Cole Reiner takes a victory lap after winning the fourth round of bareback bronc riding at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Sunday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

 Tanya Hamner, courtesy

Three cowboys with Wyoming ties had big nights Sunday in the fourth round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Buffalo's Cole Reiner got things started by winning the round with an 89.0-point ride on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Southland's Shoutin' Shoes. Later, former Casper College team roper Trey Yates and partner Tyler Wade finished first with a 3.9-second run and former Sheridan College cowboy Zeke Thurston won the saddle bronc.

Reiner, who rodeoed at Casper College, entered the NFR leading the world standings, but fell to third behind Jess Pope and five-time world champ Kaycee Feild after the third round. Sunday's win moved him to second in the standings and in the NFR average behind Pope. Reiner, who increased his season earnings to more than $207,000, trails Pope by a little more than $32,000 in the world standings and is five points back (344.0-339.0) in the average race.

People are also reading…

Thurston, a two-time world champ, scored 88.5 points on Championship Pro Rodeo's Heaven On Earth to take the lead in the average and move to fourth in the world standings.

The other three cowboys with Wyoming ties didn't fare as well, with saddle bronc riders Brody Cress (10th with a 76.5) from Hillsdale and Tanner Butner (11th with a 74.5) from Daniel and former Central Wyoming College bareback bronc rider Ty Breuer (12th with an 82.5) all finishing out of the money.

Other event winners Sunday were steer wrestler Hunter Cure with a 3.4-second run, tie-down roper Marty Yates with a 7.4, barrel racer Emily Beisel with a 13.60 and bull rider Stetson Wright with a 92.

The 10-round NFR runs through Saturday.

+1 
Cole Reiner 2022 headshot

Reiner

NFR Tracker

How the six cowboys with Wyoming ties fared in the fourth round of the National Finals Rodeo.

Ty Breuer

EVENT: Bareback Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Central Wyoming College.

SUNDAY: 12th with an 82.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $1,555

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 9th with 330.5 points on four head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 15th with $115,749 ... trails leader Jess Pope by $123,463.

Tanner Butner

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Daniel native.

SUNDAY: 11th with a 74.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $19,742

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 7th with 327.0 points on four head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 14th with $133,481 ... trails leader Sage Newman by $174,868.

Brody Cress

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Hillsdale native and Cheyenne East High School graduate.

SUNDAY: 10th with a 76.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $6,063

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 9th with 314.0 points on four head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 6th with $198,707 ... trails leader Sage Newman by $109,642.

Cole Reiner

EVENT: Bareback Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Buffalo native attended Sheridan College and Casper College.

SUNDAY: 1st with an 89.0-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $36,376

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 2nd with 339.0 points on four head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 2nd with $207,346 ... trails leader Jess Pope by $31,866.

Zeke Thurston

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Sheridan College.

SUNDAY: 1st with an 88.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $68,709

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 1st with 348.5 points on four head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 4th with $222,547 ... trails leader Sage Newman by $85,802.

Trey Yates

EVENT: Team Roping (heeler)

WYOMING TIES: Attended Eastern Wyoming College, Laramie County CC and Casper College.

SUNDAY: Yates and partner Tyler Wade were 1st with a 3.9-second run.

NFR EARNINGS: $28,914

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 6th with 14.3 seconds on three runs.

WORLD STANDINGS: 8th with $135,924 ... trails leader Junior Nogueira by $140,562.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: WORLD CUP: AMERICAN FANS IN QATAR REACT TO THE NETHERLANDS VICTORY OVER US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News