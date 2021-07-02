 Skip to main content
Bull rider Jordan Spears sets the pace at Cody Stampede
CODY STAMPEDE

Bull rider Jordan Spears sets the pace at Cody Stampede

Bull rider Jordan Spears took the early lead at the Cody Stampede with a 91-point ride on Frontier Rodeo's After All in Thursday night's first performance. One night earlier, Spears pocketed more than $3,000 by finishing third at the Cody Stampede Xtreme Bull competition.

Spears scored 85 points to finish behind Chance Schott, who won the event with an 89.0, and Parker Breding, who was second with an 87.5. They were the only bull riders in the 36-man field to cover.

Other early leaders from Thursday were bareback bronc rider Bill Tutor (81.0 points on Mo Betta Rodeo's Jason's Pride, saddle bronc rider Sage Newman (88.0 on Mo Betta Rodeo's Shasta), steer wrestler Caden Camp (3.6 seconds), tie-down roper Kyle Lucas (8.4), team ropers Jhett Trenary and Trevor Schnaufer (4.6) and barrel racer Shaylee Hinman (17.57).

The 102nd Cody Stampede figures to pay out more than $3,000 in prize money. All of the individual leaders in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings are scheduled to compete in the one-header rodeo, which runs through Sunday.

The rodeo is one of the top stops during "Cowboy Christmas" as competitors try to secure a spot in the top 15 of the world standings to compete in the National Finals Rodeo this December in Las Vegas.

