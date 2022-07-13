Bull riders Josh Frost, JR Stratford take early lead at Central Wyoming Rodeo

Coming off the best season of his pro rodeo career, Josh Frost is looking for even bigger things in 2022.

The Randlett, Utah, bull rider is currently second in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings in both bull riding and in the all-around. He entered this week having won more than $151,000 in bull riding.

He took a step in adding to that total Tuesday night at the Central Wyoming Rodeo in Casper with an 83-point ride on Lancaster & Jones Pro Rodeo's Night Fever to tie for the first-round lead.

"I really want to be a world champion," Frost said. "I've got my eye on that gold buckle and that's what I'm going after."

Frost was the reserve champion last year and won the average title at the National Finals Rodeo with 568.5 points on seven head. He won more than $233,000 at the NFR to finish the season with more than $363,000.

"I had the best season I’d ever had last year," Frost acknowledged. "I’m just looking to keep the ball rolling. I try to get better every time I nod my head. And I feel like with that attitude there’s no limit to how good I can get."

Frost had a solid start to his 2022 season. He won the finals of the San Antonio Xtreme Bulls competition in late February with an 88.5 on Frontier Rodeo Company's Jester to pocket $9,000. He followed that with a second-place finish at RODEOHOUSTON in March that earned him more than $17,000. In April, Frost won the San Angelo (Texas) Cinch Chute-Out and finished second at the Red Bluffs (California) Round-Up to add more than $12,000 to his total.

Frost continued adding to his earnings heading into Cowboy Christmas when he won the Black Hills Roundup in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, and placed second at the Molalla (Oregon) Buckeroo Rodeo.

"Being a world champion is what gets me up out of bed every morning and helps me keep my eye on the prize," he said. "I love riding bulls and I’m super blessed to go and do what I do every day as a job. It makes it pretty fun when you get to do that."

JR Stratford of Byers, Kansas, matched Frost's score on Lancaster & Jones Pro Rodeo's Zip Tie for the only other qualified ride of the night.

Bareback bronc riding

Orin Larsen of Manitoba is currently outside the top 15 in the world standings at No. 18, but the seven-time NFR qualifier (2015-21) is looking to make a move. He took a step in that direction Tuesday with an 85-point ride on Rocky Mountain Rodeo's Hard Times to take the lead in the first go.

Waylon Bourgeios of Church Point, Louisiana, sits second after his 84.5 on Rocky Mountain Rodeo's Hell on Hooves. Bourgeois is currently 23rd in the world standings with more than $35,000.

Riding for McNeese State at last month's College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Bourgeois finished 14th and failed to make the short go. One week later, though, the PRCA rookie won the first round at the Reno (Nevada) Rodeo to pocket nearly $5,500. That completed a three-week stretch when Bourgeois had four top-three finishes on the PRCA circuit.

Bourgeois came into the Central Wyoming Rodeo after winning the Silver State Stampede in Elko, Nevada, with an 88-point ride on Championship Pro Rodeo's Boom Boom Girl.

"My summer is going great," Bourgeois said. "I’m riding good and I’m drawing good so I can’t complain."

Bourgeois is currently second in the Resistol Rookie bareback standings as he chases his first NFR appearance.

"Making the NFR would mean the world to me," he admitted. "If I don’t make it it’s not going to be the end of the world. But it would mean a lot to me because we work our butts off and we go all year getting on the rankest bucking horses in the world."

Saddle bronc riding

Isaac Diaz scored 84.5 points on Rocky Mountain Rodeo's Midnight to set the pace. The Desdemona, Texas, cowboy has qualified for the NFR seven times but is currently 35th in the world standings.

It was a tough night for the Wright contingent.

Spencer sits fourth with a 75, but had to be taken to the Justin Boots Sports Medicine trailer after his horse fell on him at the end of his ride. The 2014 world champ, who is 14th in the world standings, was able to walk out of the arena with assistance, though.

Two-time world champ Ryder, Spencer's nephew, is fifth with a 73.

Statler, Ryder's 18-year-old brother, failed to make the 8-second buzzer. The rookie entered the night 27th in the world standings.

Other events

Meeteetse's Hunter Reaume leads the tie-down roping with a 10.2-second run.

Team ropers Wyatt Imus of Brenham, Texas, and Caleb Anderson of Mocksville, North Carolina, set the standard with a 12.0-second run. They were the only team with a qualified run.

Llano, Texas, barrel racer Laura Mote turned the cloverleaf pattern in 17.84 seconds to lead the first go. Cody's Hadley Tate is second with a 17.89 and Douglas' Heidi Tillard is third with a 17.94.

Hoyt Kraeger of Weeping Water, Nebraska, is atop the steer wrestling leader board with a 4.4-second run.

The Central Wyoming Rodeo runs through Saturday.