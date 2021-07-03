Caleb Bennett once again finds success on Gunfire at Cody Stampede

For the second time in three years, bareback bronc rider Caleb Bennett found himself matched up against Frontier Rodeo's Gunfire on Friday night at the Cody Stampede.
And as was the case in 2019 when Bennett set the arena record with a 94.0-point ride, the Corvallis, Montana, cowboy came out on top. Bennett took the lead in the one-header with a 91.5.
“I felt like I rode him as good as last time and Gun Fire was every bit as powerful,” Bennett said in a release. “That horse should be bucking horse of the year."
The only other change in the leaderboard came in bull riding with Braden Richardson posting a 93.0 on Frontier Rodeo's County Jail.
The 102nd edition of the Cody Stampede runs through Sunday.
