 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Caleb Bennett once again finds success on Gunfire at Cody Stampede
0 Comments
CODY STAMPEDE

Caleb Bennett once again finds success on Gunfire at Cody Stampede

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Caleb Bennett at Cody Stampede

Caleb Bennett rides Frontier Rodeo's Gunfire for 91.5 points at the Cody Stampeded on Friday in Cody.

 Jason Koperski, PRCA

For the second time in three years, bareback bronc rider Caleb Bennett found himself matched up against Frontier Rodeo's Gunfire on Friday night at the Cody Stampede.

And as was the case in 2019 when Bennett set the arena record with a 94.0-point ride, the Corvallis, Montana, cowboy came out on top. Bennett took the lead in the one-header with a 91.5.

“I felt like I rode him as good as last time and Gun Fire was every bit as powerful,” Bennett said in a release. “That horse should be bucking horse of the year."

The only other change in the leaderboard came in bull riding with Braden Richardson posting a 93.0 on Frontier Rodeo's County Jail.

The 102nd edition of the Cody Stampede runs through Sunday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four of the most surprising Olympic gold medal winners

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News