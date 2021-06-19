Caleb Berquist approaches final go-round of tie-down roping in 1st place

"I think he has excelled my game tremendously," Berquist said. "Without him, I don't think this would've been possible. I'm hoping he can last my whole life."

And excellence is going to be the name of the game on Saturday night. The lead has changed practically with every go-round. Ladd King and Macon Murphy have exchanged leads, with Garrett Jacobs, Levi Delamarter and Collin Palmer closely trailing behind.

King and Murphy haven't been as consistent as Berquist, but it could all change on Saturday night with the right calf and precision. Murphy, who had the lead on Thursday night, expected to get bumped before the short go-round.

"I'm not going to let the highs get too high, and the lows get too low," Murphy said earlier during the week.

And King hopes he's saved his best performance for last. When asked about his performance earlier in the week, he anticipated something a little different.

"I expected it to be a lot better," King said. "A couple of mistakes kind of upset me, but in the end, it'll be alright."

But Berquist is happy to be where's at, in first place.

"It's been an awesome-amazing ride so far," he said. "I'm just going to go in there and try to stick to my same plan — don't back off the start, make sure we get a rope around the neck and we'll go from there."

