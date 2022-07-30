Casper College cowboy makes noise, scores points at Cheyenne Frontier Days

CHEYENNE — The stage is set.

After roughly three hours of Saturday’s performance at Cheyenne Frontier Days Arena, all the spots for Championship Sunday at the Daddy of ‘Em All were secured from the sacred soil. Cowboys and cowgirls alike, those chosen few who endured unkind elements, unlucky get-outs and uncooperative animals, are now left standing for a chance at rodeo immortality.

Frontier Days is a special place, a must-try rodeo for most. But for those with Wyoming ties, it’s something even more.

Cowboys like Q Taylor, who’s gone by Quinten when riding for the Casper College Thunderbirds, have found a second home here. The Canadian came to Casper to ride for the T-Birds. Now, having scored Saturday’s best saddle bronc ride with an 86, he’s enjoying each ride and drawing upon coaching advice when needed.

“That felt really good,” he said. “Do your job every time and don’t over complicate it.”

Following his ride, Taylor credited the coaches at Casper College for helping him. He even issued a special happy birthday shoutout to assistant coach Sandy Bob Forbes.

“Jhett Johnson and Sandy Forbes,” he said. “They’re awesome and I wouldn’t be where I am without them.”

Former Casper College team ropers Carson and Kellan Johnson, who qualified Friday, will also represent the red vests in Sunday’s final.

Taylor rode Summit Pro Rodeo’s Dry Creek hot out the gates and across the arena dirt. He leapt from his reined opponent and landed on his feet to applause. The sold out crowd of 18,500 roared in approval when his score was announced.

But he didn’t savor the moment. He grabbed his duffel bag and headed for Deadwood, South Dakota, and the Deadwood Days of ‘76 Rodeo for another pay day before a potentially career-changing Sunday.

Tanner Butner, meanwhile, soaked in the scenes. A Wyoming native from Daniel, Butner had to watch his 82-point saddle bronc ride survive. He felt good about his ride but the score fell in the standings as more bronc riders completed their rides.

“Well, it kind of sucks,” Butner chuckled about the wait. “But you sit there and hope they do just as good as you do.”

Maybe he was carried into the finals by some residual momentum. Butner came into Cheyenne ranked No. 15 in the world. A few good weeks has the 25-year old in the running for his first trip to the National Finals Rodeo. Now he’s got the opportunity to win the biggest rodeo in his home state.

“It’s pretty cool. Everybody back home, this gets them fired up,” he said. “I hear from them all the time.”

Maybe a final big ride this weekend will even get his name up at Green River Bar.

The veteran

While he’s not from Wyoming and he didn’t go to school here, Tim O’Connell has certainly logged his Wyoming miles.

He’s been on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit for 10 years. He’s qualified for eight NFRs and won three world titles in that time. He came into Cheyenne this year ranked No. 3 in the world bareback standings.

Of course, he’s also a two-time Frontier Days champion, including last year’s bareback competition. He knows the weight this rodeo carries.

“It’s hallowed ground, you’re just excited to be here,” O’Connell said. “To win it once, and then to win it again and to come back and have another shot at it this year with the round coming tomorrow, it’s an exciting feeling.”

The reigning CFD bareback buckle holder now finds himself among a field of teens and early 20-somethings. He bemoaned his label — “the veteran” — with a laugh. But with that status comes knowledge. He’s won in the aggregate format and in the tournament format. And he knows the kind of horses each cowboy will be up against.

“Tomorrow’s pen is going to be a gunslinger’s format, a cool pen of bucking horses,” he said. “I think it’ll be a better pen than it was last year and it’ll be fun and exciting.”

Notable

Top-ranked all-around cowboy Stetson Wright qualified for Sunday’s saddle bronc final. His 83.5-point ride was enough to see him through for the chance to win another CFD buckle. His brother Ryder, meanwhile, missed the cut as his 81-point ride wasn’t enough to qualify for the final. Stetson came into the rodeo third in the world in the saddle bronc standings while Ryder was fifth.