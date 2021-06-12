 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Casper College men's rodeo team has high hopes heading into CNFR
0 Comments
CASPER COLLEGE MEN’S RODEO

Casper College men's rodeo team has high hopes heading into CNFR

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ropin' and Riggin' Days

Casper College's Quinten Taylor holds on during his saddle bronc ride during the Ropin' and Riggin' Days Rodeo on April 16 at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds in Casper. Taylor will compete in both saddle bronc and bull riding at this week's College National Finals Rodeo.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Despite having to miss one fall rodeo for COVID-19 protocol, the Casper College men’s team will still field a full team at the 2021 College National Finals Rodeo. The week-long showcase that brings together the nation’s top cowboys and cowgirls begins Sunday with Bulls, Broncs & Breakaway at the Ford Wyoming Center (formerly the Casper Events Center).

The six red-vested Thunderbirds will compete in three events: team roping, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

“We’ve got a full team competing and all of these guys are really good,” Casper College rodeo coach Jhett Johnson said.

Four of the six T-Birds are teams ropers, with brothers Kellan and Carson Johnson paired up and Wheaton Williams and Coy Lansing roping with Gillette College partners. On the other end of the arena Quinten Taylor will compete in bull riding and saddle bronc and sophomore Jack Skavdahl is in saddle bronc riding.

Taylor, a freshman from Canada, won the bull riding in three of the final four rodeos to finish atop the Central Rocky Mountain Region in the event while also finishing as the reserve champion in saddle bronc.

“Quinten is truly a special kid,” Johnson said. “I expect a lot out of him this week.”

Skavdahl finished third in saddle bronc. Kellan and Carson, the sons of Jhett Johnson, also finished third in the regional standings. Williams and Lansing, who roped together all season, finished fourth in the region. They grabbed their spots in the CNFR thanks to the team of Bodie Mattson and Jace Engesser from Gillette College finishing fifth in the region but making the Pronghorns’ CNFR points’ team.

Kellan Johnson, the 2018 national champ while roping at Gillette College, and Williams have both competed at the college finals before, which their head coach feels will benefit the entire team.

“It helps having kids who have been here before,” Jhett Johnson said. “Not because these kids have competed in big rodeos before, but it’s just nice to have someone you can talk to about all the meetings and rules they have to deal with all week.”

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN

T-Birds Tracker

TEAM: Casper College men -- Quinten Taylor (bull riding, saddle bronc riding); Jack Skavdahl (saddle bronc riding); Kellan Johnson (team roping); Carson Johnson (team roping); Wheaton Williams (team roping); Cody Lansing (team roping).

RED VEST REDEMPTION: Despite finishing third in the Central Rocky Mountain Region, the T-Birds still will bring a full team to the CNFR.

HE SAID IT: "We've got a full team competing and all of these guys are really good." -- Casper College rodeo coach Jhett Johnson.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News