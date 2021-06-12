Casper College men's rodeo team has high hopes heading into CNFR

Despite having to miss one fall rodeo for COVID-19 protocol, the Casper College men’s team will still field a full team at the 2021 College National Finals Rodeo. The week-long showcase that brings together the nation’s top cowboys and cowgirls begins Sunday with Bulls, Broncs & Breakaway at the Ford Wyoming Center (formerly the Casper Events Center).

The six red-vested Thunderbirds will compete in three events: team roping, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

“We’ve got a full team competing and all of these guys are really good,” Casper College rodeo coach Jhett Johnson said.

Four of the six T-Birds are teams ropers, with brothers Kellan and Carson Johnson paired up and Wheaton Williams and Coy Lansing roping with Gillette College partners. On the other end of the arena Quinten Taylor will compete in bull riding and saddle bronc and sophomore Jack Skavdahl is in saddle bronc riding.

Taylor, a freshman from Canada, won the bull riding in three of the final four rodeos to finish atop the Central Rocky Mountain Region in the event while also finishing as the reserve champion in saddle bronc.

“Quinten is truly a special kid,” Johnson said. “I expect a lot out of him this week.”