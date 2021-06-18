Casper College team ropers Kellan and Carson Johnson take average lead at CNFR

This is Engesser's fourth trip to the college finals, but just the second time in goat tying. She finished third in the event in 2017 while competing for Gillette College. In 2018, still at Gillette College, she was the reserve breakaway champion and was 12th in barrel racing while also finishing as the reserve all-around champ. Competing for Tarleton State in 2019 Engesser finished seventh in breakaway.

"I always wanted to go down south," she said of transferring to the Stephenville, Texas, school, "but I knew I wasn’t ready coming out of high school. So going to Gillette my first two years really set me up for going south. That made me a better contender, it made me a better competitor."

Engesser enters the short go trailing CNFR rookie Paige Rasmussen from Montana State by 1.1 seconds, but comes in with the knowledge that she and her horse Bucky have been here before.

"In the short go nerves will get to people and there will be a lot of head games," Engesser explained. "It’s really just a matter of collecting yourself and knowing that whatever happens is going to happen. Right now, I’ve got to go for it. I can’t really hold up. I’m where I want to be and now it’s just let the chips fall.