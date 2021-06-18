Casper College team ropers Kellan and Carson Johnson take average lead at CNFR

There was no way Kellan Johnson was going to break the barrier. During Thursday night's performance of the College National Finals Rodeo, the Casper College team roper waited a full beat after the steer left the chute before heading out of the box.
He caught the fast-running steer about halfway down the Ford Wyoming Center arena, threw his loop around the steer's horns, turned him and let younger brother Carson finish the job. Carson caught both feet. The two stretched the steer and the judge signaled the timer to stop the clock.
The crowd erupted when the time was announced. The Johnsons 7.6-second run might have been their slowest of the week, but it was fast enough to give them the lead in the average with a three-run time of 20.7 seconds.
"We decided to play it safe," Kellan said. "We just had to be 7.7 and it turned out to be 7.6."
As the two turned to ride out of the arena, Kellan, who won a national championship roping with Trey Yates in 2018, flipped his rope to the center of the arena and pumped his fist.
Regardless of what happens during Friday night's performance, Kellan and Carson will go into Saturday's short go-round in the No. 1 spot. Central Arizona College brothers JC and LJ Yeahquo are second with a 20.8.
"This is super-exciting, especially with all the hometown crowd," Carson said. "To come in here and knock down all three and get high call on Saturday is great."
The two hope to keep things rolling Saturday. Before then, though, they were already making plans to head to Pleasant Grove, Utah, to compete in the Strawberry Days Rodeo on Friday night.
"There's no time off to just hang out," Kellan said.
Casper College teammate Cody Lansing and his partner, Gillette College's Bodie Mattson, had their first no-time of the week. But with just seven teams having three qualified runs and Lansing and Mattson having the fastest two-run time of 12.0 seconds they will still make it back to the short go.
Goat tying
Rickie Engesser knows what it takes to make the short go-round at the College National Finals Rodeo. Saturday night the Tarleton State graduate student will make her 20th run inside the Ford Wyoming Center when she competes for a national championship in goat tying.
"I’ve been in this arena multiple times, so I’ve kind of gotten my footing and I know where I need to get on and where I need to get off," Engesser said after her 6.8-second run moved her to fourth in the average with a three-run time of 20.0 seconds. "I think it’s a little bit of an advantage, especially if you’re coming here for the first time.
"This arena is tough, especially with the goat tying," she added. "The set-up is a little smaller, the run’s shorter and stuff happens a lot quicker."
This is Engesser's fourth trip to the college finals, but just the second time in goat tying. She finished third in the event in 2017 while competing for Gillette College. In 2018, still at Gillette College, she was the reserve breakaway champion and was 12th in barrel racing while also finishing as the reserve all-around champ. Competing for Tarleton State in 2019 Engesser finished seventh in breakaway.
"I always wanted to go down south," she said of transferring to the Stephenville, Texas, school, "but I knew I wasn’t ready coming out of high school. So going to Gillette my first two years really set me up for going south. That made me a better contender, it made me a better competitor."
Engesser enters the short go trailing CNFR rookie Paige Rasmussen from Montana State by 1.1 seconds, but comes in with the knowledge that she and her horse Bucky have been here before.
"In the short go nerves will get to people and there will be a lot of head games," Engesser explained. "It’s really just a matter of collecting yourself and knowing that whatever happens is going to happen. Right now, I’ve got to go for it. I can’t really hold up. I’m where I want to be and now it’s just let the chips fall.
"And Bucky is a rock star. He walks back there, he turns and he does his job every single time. If it wasn’t for him I would have a lot more things to think about than just doing my job."
Barrel racing
Big Piney native and University of Wyoming junior Karson Bradley had a 14.52-second run -- her slowest of the week -- but it was enough to put her fourth in the average with a three-run time of 43.28 seconds. Montana State's Shai McDonald is third with a 43.08 after her 14.26 on Thursday.
East Mississippi Community College freshman Jaylie Matthews continued to lead the average with a 42.70 while Weatherford College's Bradi Good topped the third go-round leaderboard with a 14.11.
Breakaway roping
East Mississippi Community College's Blair Bryant had a 2.8-second run -- her fastest of the week -- to move into a tie for third in the average with a three-run time of 9.5 seconds. Southwestern Oklahoma State's Winter Williams, who won the first go-round with a 1.9, also has a 9.5 after posting a 3.4 on Thursday.
The night didn't go as well for Southern Arkansas' Harley Lynn and Wyoming's Faith Hoffman, who both had no-times and were 11th and 12th, respectively, in the average heading into Friday night's performance.
Idaho State freshman Zoie Bedke leads the average with a 7.9, while Southwestern Texas Junior College's Taylor Lawson's arena record-setting 1.6 leads the go-round.
