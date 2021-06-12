Casper College's Kellan and Carson Johnson hope to rope a national title

Not long after the sun rose Tuesday morning on the Johnson family ranch, Kellan Johnson finished getting his team roping horses ready for a practice session with younger brother Carson and their cousins, Jayden and Jerren Johnson.
First, though, the four had to move some steers into the practice pen from an adjacent pen before getting them loaded into the chutes. The process proved to a bit more time-consuming than expected.
Sitting atop their horses, the four cowboys spread out across the practice pen and tried to push the steers toward the loading gate that would filter down to the chutes. They used their cutting skills to stop the steers from doubling back to the center of the pen, waved their ropes and arms while making various noises, all with the sole purpose of getting the steers into the chutes. But on this morning the steers weren’t exactly cooperating.
The four cowboys were growing frustrated, but never lost their composure. The four finally managed to push the steers into the loading chutes, with Kellan and Carson working together to get the final steers into position for their team roping session.
“Let’s do this!” Kellan exclaimed as he wheeled his bay horse around and rode to the chutes at the other end of the arena.
For the next hour, the four roped as the dust kicked up from the practice pen and was made more pronounced by the morning light. They took breaks only to get on a fresh horse or to chase down a wayward steer.
It’s a ritual that Kellan, 22, and Carson, 20, have been doing since they were old enough to ride.
“Me and Carson have been a team since I can remember,” Kellan said. “We roped the dummy together and then we went to the junior high finals and won the first round there. And we finished second at the high school finals. We’ve been making the same run day in and day out since we were little boys.”
The two Casper College cowboys are hoping all that time spent roping together, with Kellan heading and Carson heeling, pays off again this week at the College National Finals Rodeo.
***
Located about 20 miles southwest of Casper just off Wyoming Highway 487 on the way to Laramie, the Johnson family ranch is a sprawling 7,000-acre ranch that was first homesteaded by Kellan’s and Carson’s great-great-great grandfather back in 1884.
It’s where the two first learned to rope.
“Kellan started riding on the ranch and helping me around the ranch when he was 5,” said Jhett Johnson, Kellan’s and Carson’s father and their coach at Casper College. “He was about 8 years old when he started team roping.”
Carson followed suit not much later. After all, ranching and team roping were family traditions.
Jhett and his older brother Justin, the father of Jayden and Jerren, were the reserve team roping champs at the CNFR in 1993. The two then moved on to the pro ranks, although they competed with different partners over the years.
At the 2011 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Jhett and partner Turtle Powell won the average title and finished first in the world standings.
“I just remember the yellow arena (at the NFR),” recalled Kellan, who was 12 when his dad won the world title. “The (Casper) Events Center has the same yellow arena, so it’s kind of the same thing.”
Seven years later, Kellan won his own championship when he and Trey Yates won the 2018 college finals, although Kellan was competing for Gillette College at the time. Jhett was the first person to greet him after Kellan and Yates took their victory lap around the Events Center arena.
“I guess what you really remember about the victory laps is how they make you feel,” Kellan said. “It gives you that feeling that you did it; you finally accomplished something that was a big goal of yours. It was pretty special to me and I’d like to have that feeling again.”
***
Even though Kellan and Carson finished third in the Central Rocky Mountain Region team roping standings, the brothers are confident they can be in position to take their own victory lap next Saturday.
“We’ve talked about it a bunch,” Carson admitted. “Kellan told me if we catch four steers we’re going to be national champions. We have a run that we’ve been practicing over and over and that’s what we stick to.”
Obviously, Kellan knows what it takes to win a title at the college finals. And Jhett has that world championship experience he can pass on to his sons. They both have the same bit of advice for Carson.
“We’re just going to try to stick to our game plan,” Kellan said. “We just have to make the same run we make day in and day out in the practice pen and at rodeos. We just have to remember it’s a four-header and not a one-header.”
Added Jhett: “If you just rope every steer and stay consistent the rest of it will fall into place.”
***
Carson and Kellan thought they would be at the college finals last year before the event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Given one more chance to compete together as Casper College teammates this year they want to make the most of it.
“This is what we’ve been working for all year,” Carson said. “To be able to be competing for a national title is super exciting.”
Kellan echoed his brother’s sentiments.
“We didn’t get to go last year,” he said. “So for both of us to be there this year and to be wearing red vests is super exciting.”
And while the CNFR shines the brightest spotlight on college rodeo, neither Carson nor Kellan are worried about making this next week bigger than what it is.
“It is the biggest rodeo for college athletes,” Carson admitted, “but we’ve been to big rodeos and we’ve roped for lots of money, so we’re just going to go into this and make our run four times.
“If you make it a bigger deal than it is you get nervous, so we just have to stay calm and treat it like another steer and we’ll be all right.”
Once again, Kellan had the same mindset as his younger brother.
“I wouldn’t say it’s different from any other rodeo,” he said. “Most of the time people put it on a pedestal like it’s something bigger, but I’ve had success there before.
“Carson and I have competed on some big stages before, and we’ve had some success on big stages, so I wouldn’t worry about him being nervous.”
The same doesn’t hold true for their coach.
“I love watching them,” Jhett said, “but I get way more nervous when they rope because I can’t do anything once Kellan nods his head.”
***
Kellan and Carson will make their first run during Monday’s slack. They’ll be the 33rd of 51 team roping tandems out of the box. Their second run comes during Tuesday’s slack. The two then get a couple days to relax and practice before making their third run during Thursday night’s performance. And if all goes as planned they’ll be back Saturday to compete for a national championship.
“It comes down to the draw,” Carson said. “By round three or four the steers get a little softer, but in the first couple of rounds they’ll be pretty fresh.”
The draw is the one thing they can’t control. Outside of that, the two remain confident that the other one will do what it takes to make sure they’ll be back in the arena Saturday night.
“What makes Carson such a good heeler is his mental state,” Kellan said. “He never gets worked up about anything and he never gets down on himself. What makes him a top heeler at a young age is the way he responds to big situations. What makes Carson great is that he can react to any situation.”
When asked what makes Kellan such a good header, Carson didn’t hesitate.
“His control and his consistency,” he said. “He uses his horse a lot and makes (the steers) all about the same to heel so that makes it easy for me to get into a rhythm. He throws really good head loops and that sets up the whole run.”
It’s a process the brothers have practiced thousands of times over the years. Now it just comes down to doing it four more times.
“We’ve seen a lot of kids do victory laps in there when we were sitting in the bleachers,” Kellan said. “Now that we’re roping together it would be super cool to have a chance to take a victory lap together.”
