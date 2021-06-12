Casper College's Kellan and Carson Johnson hope to rope a national title

Not long after the sun rose Tuesday morning on the Johnson family ranch, Kellan Johnson finished getting his team roping horses ready for a practice session with younger brother Carson and their cousins, Jayden and Jerren Johnson.

First, though, the four had to move some steers into the practice pen from an adjacent pen before getting them loaded into the chutes. The process proved to a bit more time-consuming than expected.

Sitting atop their horses, the four cowboys spread out across the practice pen and tried to push the steers toward the loading gate that would filter down to the chutes. They used their cutting skills to stop the steers from doubling back to the center of the pen, waved their ropes and arms while making various noises, all with the sole purpose of getting the steers into the chutes. But on this morning the steers weren’t exactly cooperating.

The four cowboys were growing frustrated, but never lost their composure. The four finally managed to push the steers into the loading chutes, with Kellan and Carson working together to get the final steers into position for their team roping session.

“Let’s do this!” Kellan exclaimed as he wheeled his bay horse around and rode to the chutes at the other end of the arena.