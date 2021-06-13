Casper College's Quinten Taylor enjoys impressive first day at CNFR

For someone who hadn’t gotten on a bull in six weeks, Casper College’s Quinten Taylor looked pretty comfortable.

The freshman, who injured his shoulder at the University of Wyoming’s Laramie River Rendezvous in late April, finished second in the first go-round of the 2021 College National Finals Rodeo on Sunday with a 79.5-point ride on Frontier Rodeo’s Big Don. Taylor’s ride came in the next-to-last section of bull riding during the Bulls, Broncs & Breakaway at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

“I had full confidence in my shoulder,” Taylor said, “but I wasn’t sure I remembered how to ride bulls.”

He did. Taylor held tight as the bull burst out of the chutes and tried to toss the red-vested Taylor to the dirt. About halfway through the 8-second ride it was obvious the Canadian cowboy was going to make it to the buzzer.

“He kind of turned into my hand and that’s when I knew I had him,” Taylor said. “I was able to get back in the middle and finish it off.”

Taylor said he knew nothing about the bull before the ride, and that was just the way he likes it.