Casper College's Quinten Taylor enjoys impressive first day at CNFR

For someone who hadn’t gotten on a bull in six weeks, Casper College’s Quinten Taylor looked pretty comfortable.
The freshman, who injured his shoulder at the University of Wyoming’s Laramie River Rendezvous in late April, finished second in the first go-round of the 2021 College National Finals Rodeo on Sunday with a 79.5-point ride on Frontier Rodeo’s Big Don. Taylor’s ride came in the next-to-last section of bull riding during the Bulls, Broncs & Breakaway at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
“I had full confidence in my shoulder,” Taylor said, “but I wasn’t sure I remembered how to ride bulls.”
He did. Taylor held tight as the bull burst out of the chutes and tried to toss the red-vested Taylor to the dirt. About halfway through the 8-second ride it was obvious the Canadian cowboy was going to make it to the buzzer.
“He kind of turned into my hand and that’s when I knew I had him,” Taylor said. “I was able to get back in the middle and finish it off.”
Taylor said he knew nothing about the bull before the ride, and that was just the way he likes it.
“I had no clue about anything he did,” Taylor admitted. “They loaded him in the chute and I saw he had 117 on his hip and that was all I knew. But I’d rather not know because then I can just react out there and I don’t try to come up with a game plan.”
The ride was the second of three for Taylor on the day. He scored 73.5 points on his first saddle bronc ride, but when given the option of a re-ride because the horse backed out of the chute he didn’t hesitate to take it. His 75.5 on the re-ride was enough to get him an eighth-place finish in the first go of saddle bronc.
“When you’re taking a re-ride you’re betting on yourself,” Taylor said. “And I have confidence that I can ride anything they put under me.”
Three River College’s Cole Skender won the event with an 84.5 on Vold Rodeo’s Omaha Beach. Similar to Taylor, Skender said he knew nothing about the bull before the ride.
“All bulls have a rhythm,” the sophomore said. “I was just able to stay with him jump for jump, so I’m tickled. I had a good church service this morning. I just need to do that three more times and I’ll be good.”
The bulls definitely got the better of the cowboys Sunday as just seven of the 31 bull riders had qualified rides. All seven who covered their bulls were competing in their first college finals.
Tarleton State’s Cullen Telfer was third with a 78 and Coffeyville Community College’s Hunter Tate finished fourth with a 77.
The CNFR rookies also had in common a disdain for knowing anything about the 1,000-pound bull they were about to get on.
“I had heard some things, but I didn’t know anything about him,” Tate said of his ride aboard Vold Rodeo’s Short Bus. “But being a Vold bull I knew he would be good. And he was as good as his reputation. I’m just glad to get my week off to a good start.”
Sam Houston State’s Chris Villanueva also had a good start to his week, even if it did take awhile to get going. Villanueva’s bull, Vold Rodeo’s Whisky Trip, refused to stand up in the chutes, forcing Villanueva to climb off him as they pushed the bull ahead to the next chute. When Whisky Trip finally emerged, the freshman made the 8-second buzzer for 73 points.
Villanueva, a three-time bull riding champion of the Junior National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, said the long wait to ride actually worked in his favor.
“I almost puked earlier,” he said. “So with the bull taking so long I was able to calm my nerves.”
Villanueva also credited Sam Houston State coach Bubba Miller for helping him to relax.
“He just told me, ‘When your back’s against the wall, you’ll shine bright,’” Villanueva said.
